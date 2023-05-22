‘Mortal Kombat’ Sequel Returns to Australia, Changes State

“Mortal Kombat 2” will follow the example of its 2021 hit predecessor and film in Australia. But production will relocate to Gold Coast, Queensland, from Adelaide in South Australia.



The New Line Cinema and Warner Bros. Pictures title is based on the iconic video game by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Filming will begin at Village Roadshow Studios from June.



“Mortal Kombat 2” is written by Jeremy Slater and will again be directed by Australian Simon McQuoid. The film will be produced by James Wan’s Atomic Monster and Todd Garner’s Broken Road Productions.



The production was lured by the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy. It will also be eligible for the Australian federal government’s recently-revised offset scheme.



“With an estimated local spend of more than $68 million, Mortal Kombat 2 is a heavy hitter for the state’s economy, creating at least 560 jobs for Queensland cast and crew,” Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, said in prepared remarks.



“I’m so proud that Atomic Monster is able to bring the filming of?’Mortal Kombat 2’?to Australia,” said James Wan, producer. “Filming the first film?in Australia was such a great experience, I’m thrilled that with the help of Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, we can show off?the majestic locations of Queensland and work with the top-notch artistic talent based there.”



The film is produced by Wan and Michael Clear for Atomic Monster, Todd Garner, Simon McQuoid, and E. Bennett Walsh. The film, An Atomic Monster/A Broken Road Production, will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures.



The previous film grossed $84.4 million worldwide, including $7 million in Australia. A Paul W.S. Anderson-directed version adapted from the same underlying video game IP was released in 1995, earning $122 million in global cinemas.



The 2021 film was a reboot to the film franchise, focusing on Cole Young (Lewis Tan), an original character to the franchise. A washed-up mixed martial arts fighter, Young who is suddenly hunted by the assassin Sub-Zero (Joe Taslim) and ends up dragged into the world of ‘Mortal Kombat, a series of tournaments between champions of the Earthrealm and the chaotic Outworld. The film did not feature an official Mortal Kombat tournament, but ended with a tease for one in the sequel. It featured a prominent Asian cast including Asano Tadanobu, Ludi Lin, Chin Han and Sanada Hiroyuki.