MGM’s International Streaming Service to Relaunch as MGM+ International in Europe, Include Lionsgate Titles

After the relaunch of Epix as MGM+ in the U.S. in January, Amazon has revealed that its MGM international streaming service will relaunch as MGM+ International in key European countries.

MGM+ has also concluded a content deal with Lionsgate for a package of premium films and television series and under this arrangement, MGM+ International will stream premier series from Lionsgate and Starz in Germany, Austria, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands, at no extra cost to their current subscription, which is €3.99 ($4.36) per month.

Beginning this weekend, series available will include the Power franchise, “Black Sails,” “Black Mafia Family,” “Mad Men” and “Nashville” with more new, first-run and exclusive Lionsgate titles titles to follow. Lionsgate+ subscribers who joined via Prime Video Channels will now get access to the MGM+ International streaming service and will be able to watch Lionsgate content alongside films from MGM Studios.

Chris Brearton, VP, Prime Video Studios corporate strategy, said: “Following the relaunch of MGM+ in the U.S. at the start of the year, we have seen significant growth in subscribers. Now MGM’s international streaming services will follow suit, and relaunch as MGM+ International in key countries where we are making further content investments to capitalize on the strength of the iconic brand and accelerate our growth as a premium international SVOD service.”

“Our strategic deal with Lionsgate marks a further commitment to the MGM+ brand by Amazon,” Brearton added. “This newly acquired suite of Lionsgate programming will be added to the already rich catalogue of MGM movies available on the service in Europe at no extra cost to the current subscription price, which is great value for customers.”

Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution, Jim Packer, said: “We’re delighted to partner with MGM+ on an agreement that reaffirms the enormous value of our content and provides important and timely support to MGM+’s international relaunch. Our films and television series continue to be a valuable resource for platforms throughout the global ecosystem.”