French Actor Marine Delterme Signs With WME, Joins Cast of HBO Spy Series ‘The Sympathizer’ by Park Chan-Wook (EXCLUSIVE)

French actor Marine Delterme has signed with WME and has joined the cast of Park Chan-Wook’s HBO spy series “The Sympathizer” alongside Robert Downey Jr.

Delterme, who currently lives in Los Angeles with her husband Florian Zeller, the Oscar-winning director of “The Father,” is best known in France for her role in the long-running procedural series “Alice Nevers.”

Delterme has also acted in Roland Joffe’s “Vatel,” Mike Figgis’ “Women and Men 2,” and Christian Duguay’s “Coco Chanel.” She also collaborated with directors such as Jean Luc Godard, Manuel Poirier, Benoît Delepine, Philippe Leguay, Raoul Ruiz, Philippe Harrel, Cyril Collard, Cedrick Klapish, Caroline Champetier, Gerard Oury and Claude Berri.

A former top model, Delterme began her career in the fashion world before moving to France to focus on acting. She’s now represented by Jessica Kovacevic from WME and Laurent Gregoire from Adequat in France.

“The Sympathizer” has been described as a thriller and cross-culture satire about the struggles of Captain, a half-French, half-Vietnamese communist spy during the final days of the Vietnam War and his resulting exile in the United States. After leaving Vietnam during the fall of Saigon in 1975, the Captain becomes enmeshed in the Southern California exile community and serves as a cultural adviser to an American film about the war. He’s later recruited to return to Vietnam for a raid on the communists.

“The Sympathizer” is a co-production between HBO, A24, and Rhombus Media, produced in association with Cinetic Media and Moho Film.