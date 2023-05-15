Amazon Originals Expands ‘Luxe Listings Sydney’ Format With New Toronto-Based Series (EXCLUSIVE)

“Luxe Listings Sydney” is getting a Canadian edition. Production on new Canadian Amazon original docu-reality series “Luxe Listings Toronto” began on May 15.

The series follows “one of the most cutthroat real estate markets on the planet,” highlighting the city’s multimillion-dollar listings along with some the country’s top real estate agents who move and shake the market. The first season features Brett Starke, founder of The Starke Group, and power couple Peter and Paige Torkan, founders of Team Torkan.

In each episode the trio works for demanding clients to close their deals, all as the cameras capture these self-made experts going about their personal lives.

The series will also feature at the upcoming Banff Media Festival as part of the Reno-ssance: What’s Hot in Property panel. There, top buyers and sellers will discuss current trends and the evolution of the home renovation and real estate genre.

“We are thrilled to share an inside look at Toronto’s most stunning real estate with our customers around the world. Not to mention what it takes behind the scenes for these agents to deliver top results for their clients. From tears and triumphs, each agent will show nothing is off limits to succeed,” said Prime Video Canada’s head of local originals, Brent Haynes, in a statement.

“The world-class city of Toronto is the perfect place to travel this hit format. ‘Luxe Listings Toronto’ continues Prime Video’s investment in collaborating with Canadian producers to develop best in-class content that spans all genres to super serve customers.”

“Luxe Listings Toronto” is produced by McGillivray Entertainment Media (MEM), the unscripted, lifestyle and reality production company created by Canadian real estate entrepreneur and TV host Scott McGillivray. McGillivray, MEM president Angela Jennings and COO Nanci Maclean executive produce.

“We are excited to work with Prime Video and expand MEM’s offerings in the real estate space, an area in which we are both passionate and experienced,” said Jennings. “It’s a privilege to bring this global format to life in such a world class city, and we know that audiences around the world will fall in love with it too.”

“Luxe Listings Toronto” is the latest addition to Prime Video Canada’s original slate. Other offerings include “The Kids in the Hall,” “LOL: Last One Laughing Canada” (and French original “LOL: Qui rira le dernier?”), “All or Nothing: Toronto Maple Leafs,” “The Lake,” and the upcoming drama “The Sticky,” which is based on the $18 million ($13.3 million) Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist in 2011-12 Quebec.