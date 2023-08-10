‘Lost in the Stars’ Helps Alibaba Entertainment Businesses Towards Quarterly Profits

Box office hit “Lost in the Stars” was a contributor to the April to June profits recorded by Chinese tech giant Alibaba’s digital media and entertainment division.



The division, which spans streaming, ticketing, film production and distribution and web browser, recorded earnings before interest, taxation and amortization (EBITA) of $9 million (RMB63 million). That follows many years of losses, including $126 million (RMB907 million) of EBITA losses in the equivalent quarter last year. The division’s positive EBITA was achieved on revenues that increased by 36% to $747 million (RMB5.38 billion).



During the quarter, generalist streaming service Youku’s total subscription revenue grew by 5% year-over-year, primarily driven by increasing average revenue per user and the uplift that came from successful new content. However, Alibaba did not disclose Youku’s subscription numbers. Its Youku exclusive series “Till the End of the Moon,” ranked top in terms of viewership among all TV series broadcast on online video platforms in China during the quarter.



The unit also enjoyed a surge in demand for live events, from which Alibaba’s Damai profited. Alibaba bought full control of Damai in 2017.



The group said that Alibaba Pictures’ movie and online platform business “grew strongly year-over-year due to the launch of several blockbusters and robust China box office.” “Lost in the Stars,” on which Alibaba Pictures is a co-producer and the leading promoter and distributor, was the top performer in terms of box office in China during the quarter. It was released on June 22 and contributed little more than a week of revenues to the quarterly results.



The parent, Alibaba Group announced April to June quarterly revenues of $32.3 billion (RMB234 billion), a year-on-year increase of 14%. The group’s net income was $4.55 billion (RMB33 billion), up 63% compared with the same quarter last year.



Earlier this year, Alibaba announced the biggest corporate transformation in its 20-year history. It plans to turn itself into a holding company and to allow its six main divisions to spin themselves off, raise their own finance and potentially hatch their own stock market listings. It also announced the upcoming departure of chairman and CEO Daniel Zhang.



Alibaba said that it is proceeding with the breakup, but it has not disclosed any detail of plans for the digital media and entertainment unit. The division already includes, but is not entirely consistent with, Hong Kong Stock Exchange-listed Alibaba Pictures.



“Alibaba delivered a solid quarter as we continue to execute our reorganization, which is beginning to unleash new energy across our businesses,” said Zhang “Through this self-driven transformation, we aim to catalyze innovation, promote vitality in our organization and enable businesses to focus on long-term growth. We look forward to positive impacts on our business, including strengthening competitiveness, sustainable growth and shareholder value creation.”