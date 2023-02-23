‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star Kevin McKidd, ‘Sherlock’ Actor Vinette Robinson in ITVX Crime Drama ‘Six Four’: First Look Images Revealed (EXCLUSIVE)

ITV has revealed first-look images for crime drama “Six Four,” starring Kevin McKidd (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Vinette Robinson (“Boiling Point,” “Sherlock”) as leads Chris and Michelle O’Neill.

The four-part drama, inspired by the bestselling novel “Six Four” by Hideo Yokoyama, is created by BAFTA Scotland-winning screenwriter, Gregory Burke (“Black Watch”). Set primarily in Glasgow, the series is a story of kidnap, corruption, betrayal and a search for the truth, when Chris and Michelle O’Neill’s teenage daughter goes missing.

Serving police detective, Chris (McKidd) is provided with a startling revelation about an infamous, unsolved case that once divided the police when a local girl called Julie Mackie disappeared. Now, reeling from the news that his own daughter has gone missing, Chris is approached by a journalist who tells him that fatal mistakes were covered-up in Julie’s disappearance. Revisiting the case, Chris uncovers a series of errors, corruption and unbridled ambition.

Meanwhile, Michelle (Robinson) takes matters into her own hands in search of their daughter. Using skills she learned as a former undercover officer, Michelle takes ever-increasing risks as she follows a trail of clues into the criminal underworld she previously escaped from, where vice and extortion had the power to reach to the top of the political establishment.

Vinette Robinson – “Six Four” ITVX

While Chris and Michelle do everything they can to get to the truth, the daughter of the Justice Minister is suddenly kidnapped, just as the minister is on the cusp of achieving a political election victory. The kidnap has unnerving similarities to the Mackie case.

The series is directed by Ben A. Williams (“Sherwood,” “Baghdad Central”) and produced by House Productions (“Sherwood,” “Brexit – The Uncivil War”). It will stream on ITVX from March 30.

House Productions is wholly owned by BBC Studios, which is handling international distribution and will present “Six Four” to international buyers at the BBC Studios Showcase taking place on Feb. 27 and 28.