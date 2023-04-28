Karl Lagerfeld Documentary Acquired by Prime Video – Global Bulletin

SALES

Cineflix Rights has acquired international rights to Finestripe Productions‘ feature documentary “The Mysterious Mr. Lagerfeld,” which premiered on BBC Two on April 26, and has sold to Prime Video for Australia, Canada and New Zealand.

“The Mysterious Mr Lagerfeld” tells the story of Karl Lagerfeld, the legendary Chanel designer who transformed high fashion into blockbuster, dramatic entertainment over 40 years. The film, directed by Michael Waldman, delves into the life of the charismatic showman who lived a lavish personal life as he earned and spent millions, often courting controversy with his provocative statements. Lagerfeld had an extraordinary entourage, including his beloved cat, Choupette, who is expected to be one of the main heirs of his fortune. The documentary provides insight into the man behind the sunglasses and his legacy.

The deal with Prime Video was brokered by Lucinda Gergley-Garner, senior VP, sales, North America and German speaking territories, Cineflix Rights.

RENEWAL

U..K. broadcaster ITV has renewed popular game show, “The 1% Club,” for a third season, produced by Magnum Media and hosted by BAFTA nominee Lee Mack. With the upcoming season, the show will double its number of episodes from eight to sixteen, and two Christmas specials are planned for 2021 and 2024. The Saturday night, primetime show has seen great success with its current run. The introduction of the live play along app has also been a hit, topping app download charts in the early weeks of the show’s broadcast. The format of the show has 100 contestants vying for a top prize of up to £100,000 ($124,000) with only those who can correctly answer a question that only 1% of the country would know being eligible to win. Unlike most quizzes, no general knowledge is required to participate.