K-Pop Exports Reach All-Time High – Global Bulletin

KOREAN MUSIC TRADES



Exports of K-pop albums increased by 17% year on year to reach an all-time record of $133 million in the first six months of the year. The U.S. is now the second biggest overseas market for Korean music worth $25 million, having overtaken China, but still trailing Japan ($48 million), according to data from the Korea Customs Service.



The next largest were Germany, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the Netherlands, Canada, the U.K. and France.

The record was achieved despite the absence of BTS as a group (though BTS members Jimin, and Suga put out solo efforts) and saw Stray Kids, Tomorrow X Together, Seventeen, Ateez and Twice all make an international impact.

MUSICAL EXIT



Yip Cheuk Tung (aka Tony Yip) has tendered his resignation as the chief strategy officer of Tencent Music Entertainment Group, the company announced. The move is made for personal reasons and will become effective Aug. 31. Yip joined the company in 2018, in time for two share listings in New York and Hong Kong and a strategic stake purchase in Spotify.

TURKISH DELIGHT



Hit Turkish rom-com “Bitter Sweet” has been licensed to distributors covering 70 countries. Starring Can Yaman and Ozge Gurel the show tracks a new chef who finds work with a businessman and sets herself on a path to fulfilling her dream of opening a restaurant – and finding love.



“Bitter Sweet” is produced by No 9 Productions, has 81 commercial hours available and has been aired with strong rating on Star TV. International rights are handled by Global Agency.

REASON TO BE CHEERFUL

“A Man of Reason,” a film that marks the feature directing debut of top Korean actor Jung Woo-sung, has been licensed to play in 153 territories sales agent Acemaker Movieworks, said Tuesday. Jung also stars as a man released from prison, who discovers that he has a daughter and does not want to return to the life of a gangster. The gang’s boss swears to wipe him out. The movie is set to release in Korea on Aug. 15.