Julianne Moore in Sky, AMC’s ‘Mary & George’: First Images Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

Sky and AMC have unveiled several first look images for the upcoming historical psychodrama series, “Mary & George,” starring Oscar and BAFTA-winning actor Julianne Moore (“Still Alice”), alongside Nicholas Galitzine (“Cinderella”) and Tony Curran (“Mayflies”).

“Mary & George” is inspired by the true story of Mary Villiers, who moulded her beautiful and charismatic son, George, to seduce King James VI of Scotland and I of England and become his all-powerful lover. Through scheming, the pair rose from humble beginnings to become the richest, most titled and influential players the English court had ever seen, and the King’s most trusted advisors. All this at a time when England’s place on the world stage was under threat from a Spanish invasion and rioters were taking to the streets to denounce the King.

Mary (Julianne Moore)

The ensemble cast includes Nicola Walker (“The Split”), Niamh Algar (“The Wonder”), Trine Dyrholm (“The Legacy”), Sean Gilder (“Slow Horses”), Adrian Rawlins (“Chernobyl”), Mark O’Halloran (“The Miracle Club”), Laurie Davidson (“Masters of the Air”), Samuel Blenkin (“Atlanta”), Jacob McCarthy (“SAS: Rogue Heroes”), Tom Victor (“Consent”), Alice Grant (“Anthem”), Amelia Gething (“Emily”), Mirren Mack (“The Nest”), Rina Mahoney (“Happy Valley”) and Simon Russell Beale (“The Death of Stalin”).

(L-R) John Villiers (Tom Victor), Frances Coke (Amelia Gething), Sir Thomas Compton (Sean Gilder), Mary (Julianne Moore), George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine), Kit Villiers (Jacob Mccarthy), Susan Villiers (Alice Grant), Sandie (Niamh Algar)

Oliver Hermanus (“Living”) is the series lead director alongside second and third block directors Alex Winckler (“Somewhere Boy”) and Florian Cossen (“Deutschland 86”). The series is written by playwright DC Moore (“Killing Eve”), inspired by the non-fiction book “The King’s Assassin” by Benjamin Woolley.

George Villiers (Nicholas Galitzine)

“Mary & George” is produced by Hera Pictures in association with Sky Studios. Liza Marshall is the executive producer for Hera Pictures alongside Moore and Hermanus. Sam Hoyle serves as executive producer for Sky Studios.

The series will air on Sky Atlantic in the U.K., Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy. AMC Networks holds exclusive distribution rights in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand and India. NBCUniversal Global Distribution is handling international sales on behalf of Sky Studios.