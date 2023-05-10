ITVX Acquires British Asian Comedy ‘The Effects of Lying’ (EXCLUSIVE)

U.K. streamer ITVX has acquired “The Effects of Lying,” a comedic drama with South Asian representation, from independent production company Bonaparte Films.

It is directed by Isher Sahota, known for his work on “Grace” and “McDonald & Dodds” and produced by Jon Tarcy, whose previous work includes “Life in Black.”

Written by James Hey (“Doctors”), the plot revolves around Naveen, a dutiful husband and loving father played by Ace Bhatti (“Bohemian Rhapsody,” “Line of Duty”). His life is turned upside down when a series of shocking events occur in just one day, exposing decades of festering secrets. Laila Rouass (“Holby City,” “Spooks”), Lauren Patel (“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie”), Navin Chowdry (“The End of the F***ing World”), Shaheen Khan (“What’s Love Got to Do with It?”) and Mark Williams (the Harry Potter franchise).

Bhatti said: “Naveen is a man who tries to do right by his family. He’s trying so hard to keep his fractious family together, but within 24 hours he learns three very deep, very dark secrets that break his life apart. By lunchtime, his whole life is shattered… and he has to learn very quickly how to deal with that on an emotional level.”

Rouass said about her character: “We find her at a real crossroads and I think a lot of women can relate to someone like her – a reflection of the opportunities you didn’t take. This film meant a lot to us and the opportunity to do something where everyone’s united in the reason they’re doing it. For me, that’s where the magic lies in this movie.”

Tarcy and Sahota added: ““The Effects of Lying” is a relatable, hilarious and heart-warming film, so we are delighted the show has found its home on ITVX. This was a completely independent project shot in just 12 days. Our mission was to bring a new moment in representation to U.K. screens, so to be supported by a major platform in this competitive climate is a dream come true.”

“The Effects of Lying” will launch on ITVX on July 6, during South Asian Heritage Month.