‘I Was Lorena Bobbitt’ Producer Jeff Vanderwal Promoted to VP at Cineflix Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Cineflix Productions has promoted executive producer Jeff Vanderwal to VP, scripted, reporting into J.C. Mills, president and head of content.

Based in Toronto, Vanderwal sources, develops and oversees the production of scripted series and movies for the division. Since moving to the scripted team in 2018, Vanderwal has developed and produced a range of projects including Canadian Screen Awards -winning “I Was Lorena Bobbitt” and “Believe Me: The Abduction of Lisa McVey,” along with crime thrillers “Stolen by Their Father” and “Left for Dead: The Ashley Reeves Story.”

Vanderwal also produced music-based holiday movies “Undercover Holiday” for Hallmark Channel and Lifetime’s “Miracle in Motor City,” starring Tia Mowry and Motown legend Smokey Robinson. Vanderwal’s latest movie “Bad Behind Bars: Jodi Aria” recently premiered on Lifetime in the U.S. and Canada. He is currently developing a crime series based on the acclaimed Wakeland novels by Vancouver author Sam Wiebe.

Mills said: “Jeff has been instrumental in building Cineflix Productions’ scripted division with a strong slate of gripping true crime thrillers, modern holiday classics, and compelling series. He’s great with talent, spot-on with story, and delivers high production values necessary to capture an audience. We’re thrilled to recognize his success with this promotion.”

Vanderwal “It’s been great to have the opportunity to grow here at Cineflix. We’ve built an amazing team and I’m very excited about all of the projects on our slate.”

Cineflix Productions is part of the Cineflix Media group of companies, which includes Cineflix Rights, Cineflix Studios, Connect Three and Buccaneer.