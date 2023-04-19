Harry Styles, Kid Harpoon, Raye and Wet Leg Among Nominees for Ivors Awards 2023

Songwriting partners Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon have received Ivor Novello nominations for the 2023 iteration of the awards show that honors British or Irish songwriters and composers. They’re tied with Cleo Soul (Cleopatra Nikolic) and Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover as the most nominated pair of the evening with three nominations each.

In partnership with Amazon Music, the Ivors have also selected Florence Welch (Florence + the Machine), Styles and Harpoon, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers (Wet Leg), George Daniel and Matty Healy (the 1975), and Central Cee and Young Chencs as nominees for the coveted songwriter of the year category.

Styles and Harpoon are recognized for “As It Was” in best song musically and lyrically and PRS for music most performed work. The Olivia Wilde-directed film “Don’t Worry Darling,” in which Styles starred in, is also up for best original film score with the nod going to composer John Powell.

“Inflo” and Cleo Soul go head-to-head with “As It Was” for best song musically and lyrically as the co-writers of Sault’s “Stronger.” They are also nominated twice for best album, once for their work on Little Simz’s “No Thank You,” and Sault’s 11 with Jamar McNaughton and Jack Peñate.

Also among the 2023 nominees for best album are Arctic Monkeys’ “The Car” (written by Alex Turner), Obongjayar’s “Some Nights I Dream of Doors” (written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar) and Fontaines DC’s “Skinty Fia” (written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell).

In the PRS for music most performed work category, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” makes history by scoring another nomination after winning the award last year. Sheeran’s follow-up hit “Shivers” is also nominated in the category this year.

In the best contemporary song category, Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall are up for “Cold Summer,” Raye, 070 Shake and Mike Sabath are nominated for “Escapism,” and Owen Cutts, P2J, Prgrshn and Stormzy for “Hide & Seek.” View the complete list of nominees below.

Winners will be revealed at the Ivors with Amazon Music at Grosvenor House in London on May 18.

“The music nominated for an Ivor Novello this year is testament to the power and range of British and Irish songwriting and screen composing,” said Tom Gray, chair of The Ivors Academy, in a statement. “It’s a superlative list and on behalf of The Ivors Academy, I’m delighted to congratulate every writer nominated for their craft and achievements.”

Nominees for the Ivors 2023:

Songwriter of the year with Amazon Music

Central Cee and Young Chencs

Florence Welch

Harry Styles and Kid Harpoon

Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers

George Daniel and Matty Healy

Best contemporary song

“Cold Summer” (written by Wesley Joseph and Leon Vynehall; performed by Wesley Joseph)

“Escapism” (written by 070 Shake, Raye and Mike Sabath; performed by Raye & 070 Shake)

“Hide & Seek” (written by Owen Cutts, P2J, PRGRSHN and Stormzy; performed by Stormzy)

“Leon the Professional” (written by Knucks, Venna and Toshifumi Hinata; performed by Knucks)

“Payback” (written by Knucks, Kojey Radical and Swindle; performed by Kojey Radical feat. Knucks)

Best song musically and lyrically

“As It Was” (written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles; performed by Harry Styles)

“Best Day of My Life” (written by Laurie Blundell and Tom Odell; performed by Tom Odell)

“Complex” (written by Katie Gregson-Macleod; performed by Katie Gregson-Macleod)

“King” (written by Jack Antonoff and Florence Welch; performed by Florence + The Machine)

“Stronger” (written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover and Cleopatra Nikolic; performed by Sault)

PRS for music most performed work

“As It Was” (written by Kid Harpoon, Tyler Johnson and Harry Styles; performed by Harry Styles)

“Bad Habits” (written by Fred, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran; performed by Ed Sheeran)

“Heat Waves” (written by Dave Bayley; performed by Glass Animals)

“Running Up That Hill” (written by Kate Bush; performed by Kate Bush)

“Shivers” (written by Johnny McDaid, Kal Lavelle, Steve Mac and Ed Sheeran; performed by Ed Sheeran)

Best album

“11” (written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Jamar McNaughton, Cleopatra Nikolic and Jack Peñate; performed by Sault)

“No Thank You” (written by Dean “Inflo” Josiah Cover, Little Simz and Cleopatra Nikolic; performed by Little Simz)

“Skinty Fia” (written by Grian Chatten, Thomas Coll, Conor Curley, Conor Deegan and Carlos O’Connell; performed by Fontaines D.C.)

“Some Nights I Dream of Doors” (written by Barney Lister and Obongjayar; performed by Obongjayar

The Car; written by Alex Turner; performed by Arctic Monkeys)

Best original film score

“Avatar” (The Way of Water; composed by Simon Franglen)

“Death on the Nile” (composed by Patrick Doyle)

“Don’t Worry Darling” (composed by John Powell)

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” (composed by Rael Jones)

“The Electrical Life of Louis Wain” (composed by Arthur Sharpe)

Best television soundtrack

“Bad Sisters” (composed by PJ Harvey and Tim Phillips)

“Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen” (composed by David Schweitzer)

“The Midwich Cuckoos” (composed by Hannah Peel)

“The Responder” (composed by Matthew Herbert)

“The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe” (composed by Harry Escott and Ben Pearson)

Best original video game score

Gotham Knights; composed by The Flight

Horizon Forbidden West; composed by Joris de Man, Oleksa Lozowchuk and The Flight

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope; composed by Gareth Coker, Grant Kirkhope and Yoko Shimomura

Rising star award with Amazon Music

Cat Burns

Ines Dunn

tendai

venbee

Victoria Canal



