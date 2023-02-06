‘Happy Valley’ Season Finale Snags 7.5 Million Viewers, 41% Audience Share for BBC

The season finale of BAFTA-winning crime drama “Happy Valley” racked up 7.5 million viewers for the BBC on Sunday evening, the broadcaster has revealed.

The extended episode also scored a 41.6% audience share. “This is the highest ever overnight figure for ‘Happy Valley,’ and the largest overnight rating for a drama on U.K. television since May 2021, when the ‘Line of Duty’ series six finale aired,” the BBC said in a statement.

The series is created by Sally Wainwright.

The third and final season saw Sarah Lancashire return as Sergeant Catherine Cawood – on the cusp of her retirement – and James Norton as her nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce.

Consolidated viewing figures for the “Happy Valley” finale will be available in the coming weeks. Episode one of this season consolidated to 11.3 million viewers in its first 30 days.

The first season aired in 2014 and the second in 2016. The first season won best drama series and the writer: drama BAFTAs, while the second season saw the awards repeated and the addition of best leading actress for Lancashire, who was nominated for the first season.

“Happy Valley” season three is a Lookout Point production for the BBC. Executive producers are Wainwright and Lancashire, with Faith Penhale and Will Johnston for Lookout Point, Ben Irving and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

BBC chief content officer, Charlotte Moore, said: “’Happy Valley’ is the ultimate event TV, Sally Wainwright’s emotional rollercoaster has gripped the nation and grown week-on-week across the start of 2023.”