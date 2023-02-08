‘Greek Salad,’ ‘Transatlantic’ to Bookend Series Mania, ‘Succession’ Star Brian Cox to Deliver Masterclass

The world premieres of Cédric Klapisch’s Amazon Prime Video show “Greek Salad” and Anna Winger’s Netflix series “Transatlantic” will open and close the 2023 edition of Series Mania.

The event will feature masterclasses with “Succession” star Brian Cox, “Westworld” producer Lisa Joy, who also will preside over the international competition jury, Klapisch and renowned French actors Cécile de France (“Lost Illusions”) and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (“Emily in Paris”).

Series in the international competition this year include Arte’s “Grace of Heaven”; Apple TV+, France Télévisions, Hulu Japan’s “Drops of God”; Paramount+’s “Fleeting Lies”; Mega TV’s “Milky Way”; Reshet 13’s “Red Skies”; Filimo, Namava’s “The Actor”; Viaplay’s “The Fortress”; and Prime Video’s “The Power.”

The international jury, which also includes French actor Emmanuelle Béart, British showrunner-screenwriter Chris Chibnall (“Broadchurch”), French-British singer-songwriter and actor Lou Doillon, Indian director Anurag Kashyap (“Gangs of Wasseypur”) and Israeli actor Yehuda Levi (Series Mania 2022 best actor award for “Fire Dance”), will award the Grand Prize for Best Series, the Prize of Best Script, the Prize for Best Actress and the Prize for Best Actor.

The international panorama competition includes Keshet TV’s “A Body That Works”; Movistar+’s “Offworld”; Paramount+’s “A Thin Line”; Zindagi’s “Barzakh”; SVT’s “Blackwater”; Crave’s “Disobey”; Sky Max, OCS’ “Funny Woman”; “Innermost” (Israel/Germany); Atresplayer Premium’s “La Ruta”; Crave, APTN Lumi’s “Little Bird”; “Nordland ’99” (Denmark); and Paramount+’s “Tengo Que Morir Todas Las Noches.”

The jury, chaired by French writer Hervé Le Tellier (Goncourt Prize for “The Anomaly”), and including American screenwriter and producer Lila Byock (“Watchmen”), American director of the Sundance Episodic Lab Jandiz Cardoso, Danish producer Lone Korslund (“Millenium”), French actor Assa Sylla (co-winner at Series Mania 2022 for “ReuSSS”) and French artist Hugo Bardin aka “Paloma” (winner of “Drag Race France”), will give awards for Best Series, Best Directing, Best Actress and Best Actor. A student jury will also award its Best Series.

The French competition includes OCS’ “Aspergirl”; France Télévisions’ “Bardot”; TF1’s “Six Women”; Arte’s “Polar Park” and “Under Control”; and France.tv’s “Split.”

The jury, made up of international press journalists, will award the prizes for Best Series, Best Actress, Best Actor and Best Original Score.

The comedy competition includes OCS’ “Rictus” and “Love is All”; Viaplay’s “Everyone Else Burns”; and Sky’s “Romantic Getaway” and “The Lovers.”

Special screenings include Canal+’s “Black Santiago Club”; TVING’s “Duty After School”; ITVX’s “Nolly”; Netflix’s “Jusqu’ici tout va bien”; Paramount+’s “Rabbit Hole”; and ZDF, France Télévisions, Viaplay, RAI, Hulu Japan, ORF, SRF’s “The Swarm.”

In addition, there will be new season premieres of TF1’s “HPI” and “Les Bracelets Rouges”; OCS’ “Jeune et Golri”; and Canal+, Viaplay, DR’s “The Kingdom Exodus.”

Series Mania runs March 17-24.