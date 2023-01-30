‘Grand Tour’ Presenter James May Labels Jeremy Clarkson’s Meghan Markle Comments as ‘Too Creepy,’ Claims No Threat to Show

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Grand Tour” presenter James May has described his co-host Jeremy Clarkson’s comments about Meghan Markle as “too creepy.”

In December 2022, Clarkson’s column in U.K. tabloid The Sun suggested Markle be made to “parade naked” through Britain while people “throw lumps of excrement at her.” Clarkson has since apologized.

On Monday, May appeared on on the BBC Radio 4 “Today” program. Host Martha Kearney asked May what he thought about Clarkson’s article in The Sun and if “The Grand Tour” was under threat.

May replied: “I don’t think ‘The Grand Tour’ is under [threat].”

“To be brutally honest I didn’t read the thing [Clarkson’s column] because I was away – is that a terrible thing to say?,” May added.

Kearney then proceeded to read excerpts from Clarkson’s column to May who said: “He said something like all people my age think the same way. I’d like to go on the record and say I don’t – I’m only a couple of years younger than him.”

When Kearney asked if he condemned the article, May said: “I think it sounds a little bit too creepy, but I’m also very much in favour of free speech and allowing the haters to hate so we can see what they have to say.”

Variety recently revealed that Amazon is not likely to work with Clarkson beyond seasons of “The Grand Tour” and “Clarkson’s Farm” that have already been commissioned. This means that the presenter likely won’t be appearing in any new shows on Prime Video beyond 2024.