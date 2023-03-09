‘Good Omens’ Producer Chris Sussman Signs First Look Deal With Banijay U.K.

Chris Sussman, previously director of U.K. scripted for Netflix, has signed a first look deal with Banijay U.K. to develop original scripted projects.

The deal was struck with Banijay U.K. CEO Patrick Holland. It is part of the recently revealed £50 million ($59.3 million) Banijay U.K. Growth Fund which enables the group to partner with high profile talent, as well as investing in new businesses, to enhance growth.

During his time at Netflix (2019 – 2022), Sussman executive produced scripted series, including comedy series starring Rowan Atkinson, “Man Vs Bee,” satirical series “Black Mirror” and drama series based on Harlan Coben novel, “Stay Close,” starring Cush Jumbo, Jimmy Nesbitt and Richard Armitage.

Previously, as head of scripted comedy at BBC Studios (2016-2019), Sussman oversaw several commercial and critically-acclaimed series, including “Trying” (Apple TV), “This Country” (BBC 3), “Good Omens” (Amazon/ BBC2), “Famalam” (BBC3), “Inside No 9” (BBC2), “Upstart Crow” (BBC2) and “WIA” (BBC2).

Prior to this, as commissioning executive for BBC Comedy (2011-2016), Sussman was responsible for commissions including “Fleabag” (BBC 3), “People Just Do Nothing” (BBC3), “Charlie Brooker’s Weekly Wipe” (BBC2), “Mum” (BBC2), “Motherland” (BBC2), “Cuckoo,” “Bad Education” (BBC3) and “Rev” (BBC2).

Holland said: “Chris is an extraordinary creative with fantastic talent relationships so I can’t wait to work with him. The U.K. Growth Fund was set up to enable us to attract exciting names like Chris to business, so I’m delighted to be able to announce this deal.”

Sussman added: “I loved working with Patrick when he was controller of BBC2 and am excited to see what else we can develop together. Nobody seems to be returning my phone calls now I’m not in commissioning anymore, but I’m sure that’s just a problem with my mobile network and it will all be sorted soon…”