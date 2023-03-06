Gary Glitter Documentary Series Set at Netflix

A documentary series on disgraced former 1970s British pop star Gary Glitter is in the works at Netflix, the streamer has confirmed.

The three-part series, with the working title “Hunting Gary Glitter,” will feature previously unseen photographs and archive footage and will cover Glitter’s life story and his later conviction for child sex abuse and a series of sexual offences.

The series will have exclusive access to the journalists who pursued Glitter over several years across the world in order to bring him to justice and alerted authorities to his whereabouts in Southeast Asia, ultimately leading to his arrest. It will also feature conversations with victims of Glitter. It is directed by Sam Hobkinson (“The Confession,” “Misha and the Wolves,” “Fear City”) and produced by Cammy Millard (“The Puppet Master”).

The production has been underway for a number of months, Netflix said. The production company is Voltage Films, with Sanjay Singhal serving as executive producer.

Glitter was imprisoned for downloading child pornography in 1999. He was convicted of child sexual abuse in 2006 and several sexual offences in 2015. He served time and in February 2023, he was released on license.

There are documentaries on Glitter in the works at Amazon Prime Video and U.K. commercial broadcaster ITV, according to The Times. The Amazon documentary is in its early stages with ITN Productions, while the ITV film is in the works at Minnow Films, The Times said.

Voltage is also the company behind ITV documentary “Savile: Portrait of a Predator.”