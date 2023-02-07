‘Fawlty Towers’ Set for Revival at Castle Rock, With John Cleese, Camilla Cleese to Write and Star

Classic British sitcom “Fawlty Towers” is being revived at Castle Rock Entertainment with original series writer and star John Cleese and his daughter Camilla Cleese set to write and star.

Matthew George, Rob Reiner, Michele Reiner and Derrick Rossi are executive producing the series for Castle Rock Television, which is developing the project.

“Fawlty Towers,” written by John Cleese and Connie Booth, originally ran in two seasons of six episodes each that were broadcast on the BBC in 1975 and 1979. The series followed the unfortunate exploits of Basil Fawlty (John Cleese) as he struggled to keep his hotel and marriage afloat. The series currently airs on BBC2 and is also available to stream on BritBox.

The show was ranked first by the British Film Institute in their 100 Greatest British Television Programs list in 2000, and in 2019, Radio Times named it the greatest ever British TV sitcom based on a panel of comedy experts.

The new series will explore how the over-the-top, cynical and misanthropic Basil Fawlty navigates the modern world and will explore the relationship between Basil and a daughter he has just discovered he had, as the two tempt fate and team up to run a boutique hotel.

John Cleese said: “What I like about Matt is that, unlike many producers, he really ‘gets’ the creative process. When we first met, he offered an excellent first idea, and then Matt, my daughter Camilla, and I had one of the best creative sessions I can remember. By dessert we had an overall concept so good that, a few days later, it won the approval of Rob and Michele Reiner. Camilla and I look forward enormously to expanding it into a series.”

Rob Reiner added: “John Cleese is a comedy legend. Just the idea of working with him makes me laugh.”

George said: “Meeting John and Camilla was one of the great thrills of my life. I’m obsessed with ‘Fawlty Towers’ and the legendary characters he created. I’ve watched the first two seasons so many times I have lost count. I dreamed of one day being involved in a continuation of the story. Now it’s come true.”

John Cleese is also known for his work in comedy troupe Monty Python, whose show “Monty Python and the Flying Circus” and films “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” “Monty Python’s Life of Brian” and “Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life” are cult classics. Cleese is also renowned for “A Fish Called Wanda,” for which he was nominated for a writing Oscar.

John Cleese is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content. Camilla Cleese is repped by Weintraub Tobin Chediak Coleman Grodin.