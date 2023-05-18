eOne Expands Partnership with Hardcash in Exclusive First-Look Deal – Global Bulletin

PARTNERSHIP

Entertainment One (eOne) has solidified its collaboration with U.K. independent production company Hardcash Productions through an exclusive first-look agreement. Under the deal, brokered by Kate Cundall, eOne’s VP of acquisitions, and Robin Barty-King, Hardcash’s business affairs consultant, the partnership aims to develop and produce investigative factual content for the global market. eOne will handle international rights for all projects resulting from this collaboration.

Previously, eOne and Hardcash worked together on the distribution of award-winning documentaries such as “Inside China,” “Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin” and “Outbreak: The Virus that Shook the World,” which have been sold to over 160 territories worldwide.

Cundall said: “Through this collaboration, we’ve secured a unique access to one of the most prestigious documentary makers in the world of factual and documentary programming, and we look forward to continuing to provide award-winning unscripted storytelling to audiences worldwide.”

Esella Hawkey, creative director at Hardcash Productions, added: “We’re delighted to be working even more closely with eOne – in ways that will help us to expand our position within the international marketplace while also continuing to produce ever more ambitious and compelling films, from places where voices are rarely heard – and for which Hardcash is best-known and widely-acclaimed.”

eOne’s factual slate includes “Jerusalem,” a CNN documentary series narrated by Ewan McGregor; BBC’s “I’m An Alcoholic: Inside Recovery”; “Lost Worlds and Hidden Treasures” from Alleycats Films; and “Royal Mob” from Nutopia.

FESTIVALS

The 14th edition of Kashish Mumbai International Queer Film Festival, South Asia’s biggest LGBTQ+ film festival (June 7-11), will open with the world premiere of Onir’s “Pine Cone.” Onir said: “This is for the first time that any of my films is having a world premiere in India and it’s special for many reasons. It comes at a historic time when the Supreme Court of India is debating marriage equality. Our film is a celebration of queer love seen from a queer gaze, and it gives me immense pleasure to bring it to my city at this very precious festival”.

The festival will close with Canadian coming-of-age drama “When Time Got Louder,” directed by Connie Cocchia, who identifies as LGBTQ+.

Sridhar Rangayan, founder and festival director said: “We are opening and closing with films by queer filmmakers, involving queer artists and technicians. That is surely the right way ahead.”

The festival will screen 127 films from 45 countries.

***

Meanwhile, after hosting anime filmmaker Shinkai Makoto in India last month, multiplex chain and distributor PVR Inox Pictures is putting on the Shinkai Festival on May 19 at its sites across India. The event will showcase five of his films including “Your Name,” “Weathering With You,” “Children Who Chase Lost Voices,” “5 Centimeters Per Second” and “Suzume.”