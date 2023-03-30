Drag Race Universe FAST Channel Launches on Amazon Freevee – Global Bulletin

STREAMING

Blue Ant Media and World of Wonder have launch free, ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel Drag Race Universe on Amazon Freevee in the U.S.

Programming launch highlights on the Drag Race Universe channel include: “Canada’s Drag Race” seasons 2 and 3 (19 x 60’), “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K. vs The World” (6 x 60’), “RuPaul’s Drag Race U.K.” seasons 2 and 3 (20 x 60’). “Drag Race Holland” (8 x 60’), “Drag Race Espana” (10 x 60’), “RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under” seasons 1 and 2 (16 x 60’), the first season of “Drag Race Philippines” (10 x 60’) and “Drag Race Philippines Untucked” (10 x 30’), its companion series that follows the backstage drama.

Additional international series in the franchise that will roll out on the free-streaming channel over the coming months include “Drag Race France” (8 x 60’) and “Drag Race Italia” (8 x 60’).

Jamie Schouela, president, global channels and media, Blue Ant Media, said: “Expanding the reach of Drag Race Universe builds on our partnership with World of Wonder and brings Freevee audiences this hit franchise to its engaged audiences.”

SERIES

Brenda Blethyn will return for a 13th season as DCI Vera Stanhope, alongside actor and director David Leon who returns as Joe Ashworth in U.K. broadcaster ITV‘s long-running female detective crime drama “Vera,” based on the novels written by Anne Cleeves.

Cast returning alongside Blethyn and Leon for three new feature length episodes include Jon Morrison, who plays DC (detective constable) Kenny Lockhart and Riley Jones, who plays DC Mark Edwards.

“The Rising Tide, a feature-length episode based on the eleventh Vera novel written by Cleeves, will be scheduled to broadcast later this year. It will mark the last appearance of actors Kenny Doughty and Ibinabo Jack who are departing the series.

Made by Silverprint Pictures, part of ITV Studios, the 13th season will be executive produced by Will Nicholson and Kate Bartlett. Drama commissioner Huw Kennair-Jones will oversee the production on behalf of ITV. ITV Studios distributes Vera internationally. Seasons 1-12 are available on streamer ITVX.

***

Banijay Asia‘s Kannada-language series “Rani,” which is part of a multi-title and multi-platform deal with filmmaker K.S. Ramji, will air on Disney India‘s Star Suvarna channel from April 3. The show stars Chandana M. Rao and Praveen K.C. in pivotal roles.

Set in a village, “Rani” follows the story of a young lovable girl, the titular Rani, who has a hearing disability due to an accident in her childhood. Rani’s life changes when her mother and brother die. As she grows up, Rani forms a special bond with her beloved goat, Cherry who is her constant companion through every hurdle. Into her simple life enters the dashing Arjun, from a rich family, and its love at first sight for him when he sees Rani. Faced with many challenges and hardships, Rani sets out to seek justice and avenge the death of her mother and brother.

COMMISSION

Channel 4 and Starz have commissioned a six-part thriller, “The Couple Next Door,” starring Sam Heughan (“Outlander”), Eleanor Tomlinson (“The Outlaws”), Jessica De Gouw (“Pennyworth”) and Alfred Enoch (“Tigers”) from Eagle Eye Drama.

When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw).

Loosely adapted from the Dutch series “New Neighbours,” the series is written by David Allison (“Marcella”), directed by Dries Vos (“Suspect”), produced by Jen Burnet and executive produced by Jo McGrath, Walter Iuzzolino and Alison Kee. It is commissioned by Channel 4 head of drama, Caroline Hollick and commissioning editor, Rebecca Holdsworth. Karen Bailey, executive VP of programming, is overseeing for Starz.

The series is distributed worldwide by Beta Film. It has begun filming in Leeds and Belgium. It will be available on Channel 4 in the U.K. and on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on Lionsgate+ in Latin America.