‘Doctor Who’ Adds ‘Drag Race’ Winner Jinkx Monsoon to Cast

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” has been added to the cast of the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular “Doctor Who” series.

Monsoon is set to be playing a major role in the series.

“In a galaxy of comets and supernovas, here comes the biggest star of all. Jinkx Monsoon is on a collision course with the TARDIS, and ‘Doctor Who’ will never be the same again,” showrunner Russell T Davies said.

“I’m honored, thrilled, and utterly excited to join ‘Doctor Who!’ Russell T Davies is a visionary and a brilliant writer — I can’t wait to get into the weeds with him and the crew! I hope there’s room in the TARDIS for my luggage,” Monsoon said.

The drag queen recently completed a successful run on Broadway as Matron “Mama” Morton in “Chicago” and also appears in the WOW Presents Plus original, “Sketchy Queens.”

“Doctor Who” returns in November 2023 with three special episodes with David Tennant as the 14th Doctor to coincide with the 60th anniversary. Tennant and Catherine Tate are reprising their roles for the show’s 60th anniversary, and the BBC has confirmed that they will appear in three special episodes, set to air in November this year.

The next Doctor, played by “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, will take control of the TARDIS after Tennant, with his first episode airing over the festive period.

“Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-traveling spaceship called the TARDIS.

Following a deal between the BBC and Disney Branded Television, “Doctor Who” will be exclusively be available on the streaming service Disney+ outside of the U.K. and Ireland. Domestically it will remain on the BBC.