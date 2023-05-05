‘Doctor Who’ Casts Jonathan Groff in ‘Mysterious’ Guest Role

Stage and screen star Jonathan Groff will appear in the new series of the BBC’s long-running and immensely popular series “Doctor Who” in a key role.

“Doctor Who” began in 1963 and follows the adventures of a Time Lord known as The Doctor, an extraterrestrial being with a human appearance. The Doctor travels the universe in a time-travelling spaceship called the Tardis.

While there is no indication as to what exactly Groff’s role will be, “he’s on his way to jump aboard the Tardis in a mysterious and exciting guest role,” says a statement from the BBC.

Groff came to prominence when he played the role of Jesse St. James in musical comedy drama “Glee.” He has since been celebrated for his work on-screen, from starring as Eric in M. Night Shyamalan’s box office hit “Knock at the Cabin,” to playing Holden Ford in the acclaimed series “Mindhunter,” directed by David Fincher. The actor also played the new Agent Smith in “The Matrix Resurrections,” and is known for his voice acting roles in the Frozen franchise.

On Broadway, Groff’s performance as King George III in “Hamilton,” was nominated for a Tony Award and a Primetime Emmy Award for the live stage recording.

Jodie Whittaker, the 13th Doctor in the series, regenerated last year, revealing David Tennant, who was the 10th Doctor, as the 14th Doctor. The series returns in November, with Tennant as the Doctor, with three special episodes to coincide with the show’s 60th anniversary.

The next Doctor, played by “Sex Education” star Ncuti Gatwa, will take control of the Tardis after Tennant. Gatwa’s first episode as the 15th Doctor will air over the festive period.

Jinkx Monsoon, winner of the fifth season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the seventh season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars,” has also been added to the cast.

Groff said: “I am so thrilled to jump into the extraordinary mind of Russell T Davies and watch the incredible Ncuti Gatwa soar in this iconic role.”

Showrunner, Russell T Davies said: “This is an incredible coup, and a great honour, to get such a huge star striding on to our set. So strap on your space boots, this is going to be a blast.”

“Doctor Who” will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the U.K. and Ireland. Disney+ will be the exclusive home for new seasons of “Doctor Who” outside of the U.K. and Ireland.