‘Derry Girls,’ ‘This is Going to Hurt,’ ‘The Traitors’ Take Top Honors at U.K. Broadcasting Press Guild Awards

Channel 4’s “Derry Girls” and the BBC’s “This is Going to Hurt” and “The Traitors” have won the top honors at the U.K.’s annual Broadcasting Press Guild (BPG) Awards.

“Derry Girls” won best comedy and best writer for Lisa McGee and the stars of “This is Going to Hurt,” Ben Whishaw and Ambika Mod won best actor and best actress.

The most popular new reality show on British television, “The Traitors,” won best entertainment title. Other BBC shows among the awards were “Sherwood,” which won best drama, “The Real Mo Farah” best documentary mini series and “Frozen Planet II” best documentary.

Sky’s “I Hate Suzie Too” won best drama mini series.

The BPG Jury Prize was awarded to multiple winners for the first time, to the eight BBC local radio journalists who interviewed Liz Truss during her brief stint as Prime Minister. The breakthrough award went to screenwriter Jack Rooke for Channel 4’s “Big Boys.” The Harvey Lee Award, for an outstanding contribution to broadcasting, was presented to Jeremy Paxman to honor his 50 years on TV and radio as a broadcaster, journalist and author.

The awards are chosen independently by TV and audio correspondents, critics and previewers.

Grant Tucker, the chair of the BPG, said: “Our winners always reflect the vast amount of talent in British television and the prizes are going to both programs and individuals who were extremely popular with our audiences last year.”

BPG TV, Streaming and Audio Awards Winners:

Best Documentary Mini Series 1-3 episodes

“The Real Mo Farah” (Atomized Studios in association with Red Bull Studios for BBC One)

Best Documentary Series 4+ episodes

“Frozen Planet II” (BBC Studios Natural History Unit production with BBC America, France Télévisions, ZDF and The Open University)

Best Comedy

“Derry Girls” season 3 (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

Best Entertainment

“The Traitors” (Studio Lambert for BBC One)

Best Drama Mini Series 1-3 episodes

“I Hate Suzie Too” (Bad Wolf for Sky Atlantic)

Best Drama Series 4+ episodes

“Sherwood” (House Productions for BBC One)

Best Actress

Ambika Mod – “This Is Going to Hurt” (Sister in association with Terrible Productions for BBC One and AMC+)

Best Actor

Ben Whishaw – “This Is Going to Hurt” (Sister in association with Terrible Productions for BBC One and AMC+)

Best Writer

Lisa McGee – “Derry Girls” (Hat Trick Productions for Channel 4)

BPG Breakthrough Talent Award

Jack Rooke, writer, “Big Boys” (Roughcut Television for Channel 4)

BPG Jury Prize

BBC Local Radio (BBC English Regions)

Radio Program of the Year

“In Dark Corners” (BBC Scotland Productions for BBC Radio 4)

Best Podcast

“The Coming Storm” (Long Form Audio for BBC Radio 4 and BBC World Service)

Audio Presenter of the Year

Marianna Spring for “War On Truth” and “Disaster Trolls” (BBC Radio 44 and BBC Sounds)

Harvey Lee Award for Outstanding Contribution to Broadcasting

Jeremy Paxman