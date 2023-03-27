‘Deal or No Deal’ Reboot Set at ITV, ITVX With Stephen Mulhern as Host

Popular game show format “Deal or No Deal” is making a comeback on U.K. broadcaster ITV and streamer ITVX.

In the show, a contestant is confronted with 22 sealed boxes, each one hiding a different amount of money. Without knowing what each one contains, the contestant must eliminate the boxes, which are opened one at a time, and the amount of money inside is revealed. Pressure mounts as the player is tempted by the Banker to accept an offer of cash in exchange for what might be inside their box. As long as the larger cash prizes remain unchosen, the Banker’s offers will get higher. But that can all change in an instant if a big cash prize is unveiled.

The show will be hosted by Stephen Mulhern (“In for a Penny”) and produced by Banijay U.K.’s Remarkable Entertainment.

Channel 4 was home to the show from 2005-2016 with Noel Edmonds as host. It is based on a 2002 Netherlands format that has been commissioned in over 80 territories worldwide with more than 350 productions.

Mulhern said: “Wow what an opportunity, I’m beyond excited to be hosting the brand-new series. I’ve always been such a huge fan of the show, so much so, I’ve been practising at home with small cereal boxes. It looks so simple but it’s an incredibly compelling game for both those playing and the viewers watching at home. It’s one of the greatest shows of all time and to be the new host is an honor. I can’t wait to get started.”

Tamara Gilder, joint managing director at Remarkable Entertainment, added: “We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Deal or No Deal’ back. It’s an iconic format – but now on a new channel with a new, fantastic host. We also have a new Banker, but I’m afraid they’re even more awful than the last one.”

“Deal or No Deal” is commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning and Joe Mace, commissioning editor, entertainment, ITV. Executive producers are Tamara Gilder and Cat Lawson, joint MDs of Remarkable Entertainment.

Rawcliffe said: “’Deal or No Deal’ is such an iconic format and we are delighted that it will be joining the ITV family. Stephen’s infectious warmth and wit mixed with his natural rapport with members of the public is the perfect combination for this much-loved TV series.”

Casting is now open.