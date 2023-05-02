David Olusoga to Receive BAFTA Special Award – Global Bulletin

AWARD

British presenter, broadcaster, filmmaker, author and historian, professor David Olusoga, will be presented with a BAFTA Special Award at the upcoming BAFTA Television Awards on May 14. The award is one of BAFTA’s highest honors recognizing an outstanding contribution to film, games or television.

Olusoga’s credits include presenting history series “A House Through Time” (BBC Two), writing and presenting series “Black & British: A Forgotten History” (BBC Two) and the BAFTA-winning “Britain’s Forgotten Slave Owners.” In recent years he led major interviews with the former President of the United States, Barack Obama and lectures including the Edinburgh TV Festival MacTaggart Lecture in 2020.

Olusoga said: “It is humbling to have my work in television, as both a producer and a presenter, recognized in this way.”

Jane Millichip, CEO at BAFTA added: “We are honoured to present David Olusoga the BAFTA Special Award at our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards with P&O Cruises. David Olusoga has made an outstanding contribution, not just to the television community but to our society and culture. His commitment and bravery in reappraising how history is presented through television is inspiring. He represents the best of what television can do – its power to inspire, educate and challenge. David has made our industry and society a better place, and this BAFTA Special Award couldn’t be more deserved.”

Previous recipients for their television work include Nicola Shindler, Clare Balding, Idris Elba, John Motson, Henry Normal, Nick Fraser, Lenny Henry, Delia Smith and Cilla Black.

STREAMING

Korean original series “A Shop For Killers” will stream on Disney+ in 2024. The series follows college student Jian, who receives a call from local police informing her of her uncle’s ‘suicide.’ Her carer since the death of her parents, uncle Jeong Jinman had always been quiet and mysterious but never suicidal. Before Jian has a chance to think, her life is turned upside down by a flurry of gunfire, murder drones and more, as a medley of highly skilled assassins turn their focus to killing her.

Starring Lee Dongwook (“Guardian: The Lonely and Great God”) and Kim Hyejun (“Connect”), “A Shop For Killers” is based on the popular original novel by Kang Jiyoung, written by Ji Hojin and Lee Kwon and directed by Lee Kwon (“Door Lock”).

Elsewhere, Disney+ Hotstar will stream the second volume of the animated anthology series “Star Wars: Visions” on May 4. Produced by 88 Pictures, led by Milind D. Shinde, and directed by Indian animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla, “The Bandits of Golak” is one of the nine shorts in the collection.

***

Singaporean film “Before Life After Death,” shot during the pandemic, is now streaming for Asian and Australian audiences on Netflix. Set and shot in Singapore, the Hindi and English-language film is about a pregnant student who finds refuge and companionship with a gynaecologist who is mourning the death of her only daughter. The film showcases mental health and socio/economic challenges of immigrants and emphasises the power of sisterhood . The multi-cultural cast includes popular Singaporean actor Adrian Pang. Produced by Namita Lal (of Nutz About Me Pte Ltd), who also stars, and Debasmita Dasgupta (of Film Positive Pte Ltd), the film is directed by Anshul Tiwari and written by Dasgupta. The film premiered at the 2022 Singapore International Film Festival.

***

Meanwhile, distributor O4 Media has revealed that food and lifestyle show, “Food Tales,” will stream on Netflix across Southeast Asia from June 14. The show takes viewers on a journey of discovery through different cultures and cuisines, exploring the history, ingredients and techniques that make each dish unique and highlights the best of what the region has to offer.

***

Belgian TV production company De Mensen will premiere its documentary series “Kim Clijsters: Come Back Home” this month. It will first launch in Belgium, both on streaming platform Proximus Pickx and on public broadcaster VRT. The show follows former WTA Number One tennis ace, Kim Clijsters, who, in 2019, makes a daring call: at the age of 36 she wants to make a comeback at the highest level, seven years after retiring from professional tennis. It is the start of a crazy and harsh ride that ends – not as hoped – in 2022.

DISTRIBUTION

Reliance Entertainment will release Joy Movie Production‘s social satire “Charles Enterprises” across India, U.S., Canada, U.K. and Australia on May 19. Directed by Subhash Lalitha Subrahmanian, the film follows Ravi Kumaraswamy, a young man from Kochi suffering from night blindness, a congenital disability. Ravi steals a religious idol from his mother, Gomathi, a profound devotee, and later tries to overcome the ensuing crises and reclaim his life, which becomes more difficult due to the social situation affected by the pandemic. The cast includes Urvashi, Kalaiyarasan , Balu Varghese, Guru Somasundaram, Sujith Shankar, Manikandan R. Achari, bhanu and Abhija Shivakala.

SALES

Sudeshna Sen‘s “Anu,” based on the children’s novel “Looking for Bapu,” has been acquired by Indie Rights for North America. The film follows Anu, a young Indian American girl living in Seattle, who struggles to process her grief after she witnesses her beloved grandfather Bapu die. When Bapu’s ghost visits her, Anu is convinced she can bring him back to life. “Anu” will screen at the Seattle International Film Festival on May 14. Indie Rights will announce the North American release dates imminently.

***

Los Angeles-based Cleopatra Entertainment has acquired global rights to the documentary film “Engelbert Humperdinck: The Legend Continues.” With unprecedented access to Humperdinck and his close family, friends and business associates, director Steven Murray delivers a documentary shot across three continents, which shines an insider’s light on the renowned musician.

Following a summer and fall 2023 international film festival run and a Hollywood theatrical premiere, the film will be released in time for the holidays on digital platforms worldwide and also as a Blu-ray and DVD package through Cleopatra’s home entertainment film distribution partner, MVD Entertainment.

Watch the trailer here: