‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Producer SK Global Teams With Elefantec Global for Spanish Content (EXCLUSIVE)

Independent film and TV studio SK Global Entertainment (“Crazy Rich Asians”) has set a strategic alliance with global Latino audience focused Elefantec Global to produce original Spanish-language content.

The alliance will self-finance original Spanish language content in partnership with broadcasters and platforms around the world and will leverage the combined expertise, market knowledge and relationships with top talent the two companies enjoy.

A slate of commercial projects aimed at a broad audience is being developed by the alliance. Among the projects in development is a comedy series featuring Mexican star Lucero, written by Fernanda Eguiarte and executive produced by Eva Longoria.

Founded by well-regarded Latin American TV executive José ‘Pepe’ Bastón, Elefantec Global’s primary focus is creating original content to serve the 440 million native Spanish-speaking audience worldwide. Credits include series “Bosé,” for Paramount+, “La Rebelión” for ViX+, “Todo Por Lucy” for Prime Video, and eight direct-to-streaming movies in the last 14 months.

SK Global CEO Charlie Corwin said: “We are thrilled to partner with Pepe and the whole team at Elefantec Global, a studio uniquely positioned to engage the Spanish language community and bridge the gap between buyers and creators. Our approach is to invest in and own high quality, best in class movies and television shows for the Spanish speaking world through unique access to IP and relationships with top talent.”

Bastón added: “Partnering with someone that shares our vision and values is a thrill and a delight. Together, we can achieve so much more than we ever could alone. The excitement of this alliance is just the beginning of what promises to be a long and fulfilling journey.”

In 2022, SK Global launched Jaya, a joint venture with Jeff Sagansky, Aaron Kaplan, and Florence Sloan to create Indian and Israeli programming for a global audience.