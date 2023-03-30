Canneseries Selected Asian Canadian Immigrant Tale ‘Streams Flow From a River’ Sets Launch Dates (EXCLUSIVE)

Canadian drama series “Streams Flow From a River” will debut in Canada on Super Channel, available on Apple TV and Prime Video Channels, on April 1.

The series is in the Canneseries short format competition and will have its international premiere at the festival on April 18.

Produced by Canadian scripted production company Fae Pictures, “Streams Flow From a River” (6 x 14′) is the first Canadian series from an all-Asian writers’ room and 75% East Asian crew led by producer Shant Joshi (“Framing Agnes,” “Porcupine Lake”). Joshi is one of MipTV’s Producers to Watch 2023 and will be attending Mip-Canneseries Connections event.

Created by writer and director Christopher Yip (“Fish Boy”), the series brings forward the invisible struggles that Chinese Canadian immigrant families face while trying to make a home in the West. With nods to Asian cinema films like Edward Yang’s “Yi Yi” and BBC drama “I May Destroy You,” “Streams Flow From a River” revolves around the Chow family, who dreamed of owning land and placed their bets on a laundromat in the tiny rural town of Frank, Alberta. When a freak snowstorm traps the dysfunctional family together in their hometown, they are forced to confront events from a decade ago that tore them all apart.

Shant Joshi, president of Fae Pictures, said: “’Streams Flow From a River’ is a proof-of-concept for the progressive strategies that we have advocated for in the Canadian and global screen sectors: authenticity being our North star for high-quality content, with cast and crew who connect with the story to go above and beyond to bring their best work on screen, and connecting that content with audiences who understand the experiences of our characters as a foundation to build intrigue and word-of-mouth.”

“We are eternally grateful to the hard work of showrunner Christopher Yip and the cast and crew behind the production, as well as the team at Canneseries for recognizing the quality of the series. We feel privileged to be part of a moment in the telling of ground-breaking Asian American stories, from ‘Pachinko’ to ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ to ‘Riceboy Sleeps,’ to name a few,” Joshi added.

Yip said: “My hope is that through this series we can air out the dirty laundry within our community on the topics that are taboo – such as homophobia and alcoholism – so that through having these conversations we will be able to move towards healing.”