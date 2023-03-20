‘Brokeback Mountain’ Sets West End Adaptation, Mike Faist, Lucas Hedges to Star

Annie Proulx’s short story “Brokeback Mountain” is set for a stage adaptation on London’s West End.

The story was previously adapted as a 2005 film by Ang Lee, starring Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal, playing Jack and Ennis respectively, who take jobs on the remote Brokeback Mountain and develop a relationship. It won three Oscars – for direction, adapted screenplay and score.

The West End adaptation will star Mike Faist (BAFTA-nominee for “West Side Story”) and Lucas Hedges (Oscar-nominee for “Manchester by the Sea”) as Jack and Ennis. Both actors will be making their West End debuts.

The play is by Ashley Robinson, with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells. Jonathan Butterell will direct. It is is produced by Nica Burns with Adam Blanshay Productions, Lambert Jackson Productions and Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment. Burns, Butterell and Sells previously collaborated on hit musical “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.”

“Brokeback Mountain” will play at new West End venue @sohoplace from May 10 through August 12.

Proulx said: “’Brokeback Mountain’ has been recreated in several different forms, each with its own distinctive moods and impact. Ashley’s script is fresh and deeply moving, opening sight lines not visible in the original nor successive treatments.”

Robinson added: “I’m honored to be entrusted by Annie Proulx to bring new life in new form to her timeless and universal story. A story that means so much to so many, and will surely mean as much to a whole new generation.”

Butterell said: “When Ashley approached us about collaborating on ‘Brokeback Mountain’ we were struck immediately by his deep connection to the world and community that Annie has so brilliantly written about over the years. He brought to the adaptation an authenticity and an understanding of these working class men, scraping to survive the harsh brutality of their environment and the insularity of thinking surrounding them, which ultimately leads to their tragedy.”

Sells said: “The material and this complex story is inspiring to compose for. I’ve really enjoyed reconnecting with a genre of music I grew up with and using it to serve the drama of each moment. Plus I get to work with some legendary artists which is such an honour and a joy.”

Burns added: “In the intimate, intense auditorium that is @sohoplace, our production concentrates on the relationship between our two lead characters with Eddi Reader’s memorable voice adding to the heartbreak as the soundtrack of their lives. To have Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges, two outstanding young American actors playing Jack and Ennis is a real coup.”