Canadian Comedian Bonnie McFarlane Sets Scripted Series Based on Memoir ‘You’re Better Than Me’ at Cineflix Productions (EXCLUSIVE)

Cineflix Productions has confirmed it is in development with comedian Bonnie McFarlane on a scripted comedy series based on her 2016 memoir, “You’re Better Than Me.”

The project is inspired by McFarlane’s time as a high schooler in Cold Lake, Alberta, in the mid-1980s.

McFarlane serves as the creator and writer for the half-hour series, which takes place on a farm “294 kilometres outside the nearest pizza delivery zone.” There, a 16-year-old Bonnie flexes her smart mouth, hangs out with her BFF bovine, and recognizes that she’s not the easiest person to get along with.

“Neither she nor her cow are part of the ‘in’ crowd,” reads a show description. “Bonnie is desperate to escape her farm and see the world. There’s just one thing stopping her: herself…And a bunch of other stuff.”

McFarlane, whose credits include radio and television gigs, has an HBO special, two Comedy Central specials, and multiple appearances on late night TV on her resume. She also directed the award-winning documentary “Women Aren’t Funny” and co-hosts a national radio show on Sirius XM with her husband, U.S. standup comedian, writer and actor Rich Vos, based on their podcast, “My Wife Hates Me.”

McFarlane said in a statement: “This project is a testament to the first person that believed in it. If not for Anthony Bourdain, I would have never forced myself to write about my past. What a joy it’s been working with the amazing team at Cineflix, revisiting the most embarrassing period of my life.”

Lisa Baylin, director of development, Cineflix Productions, added: “We fell in love with Bonnie through her hilarious memoir. Her voice is so clear and relatable to audiences; we are thrilled to bring her perspective to the screen.”

Jeff Vanderwal, VP, scripted, Cineflix Productions, said: ”’You’re Better Than Me’ is set in the world of pre-cell phone, pre-internet, 1980s small-town Canada, but the themes of acceptance, friendship, and family are universal, and will appeal to a wide audience.”

Other projects currently in development at Cineflix include Anthony Rapp’s docuseries, “Surviving Hollywood”; a four-part documentary anthology exploring the lives of iconic historical figures called “The Descendants”; a premium scripted series based on Gladys Knight’s life and career; and a crime series based on Vancouver author Sam Wiebe’s Wakeland novels.