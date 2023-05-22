‘Big Freedia Means Business’: Watch First Trailer for World of Wonder Show (EXCLUSIVE)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” producer World of Wonder has revealed a trailer for “Big Freedia Means Business,” an eight-part docu-series that follows “Queen of Bounce” Big Freedia.

A subgroup of 1980s hip-hop music, Bounce music has defined much of contemporary hip-hop culture. The series follows New Orleans choirboy-turned-Bounce rapper Freddie “Big Freedia” Ross, Jr., as she juggles new business ventures, touring, and the ups and downs of her personal relationships. This season Freedia begins work on opening a hotel; starts a cannabis line; and prepares to launch her own beauty and fragrance lines. The series will also chronicle the launch of a new album, set to drop later this year.

After having her music sampled by Beyoncé for “Formation,” Big Freedia was featured on “Break My Soul” from Beyoncé’s album, “Renaissance.” She released the album “3rd Ward Bounce” on Asylum Records in 2018. In 2019, Big Freedia and Kesha released their pop single “Raising Hell,” the lead single of Kesha’s third studio album.

In April this year, Big Freedia partnered with Netflix’s Strong Black Lead to create a “Hey Queen” bounce remix tied to the streamer’s “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.”

“Big Freedia Means Business” will air exclusively on World of Wonder’s SVOD service WOW Presents Plus on June 8 in the U.K.

Big Freedia said: “World of Wonder has been so graciously involved in the telling of my life, I am beyond thrilled that the series will air on WOW Presents Plus in the U.K. I’m excited to tell my story, share my hard work and for this documentary series to showcase a side of me that many won’t have had the chance to see yet.”

Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato, co-founders of World of Wonder and executive producers of “Big Freedia Means Business,” added: “Big Freedia has been part of the World of Wonder family for over a decade, and watching her career evolve from world-class entertainer to industry powerhouse has filled us with endless pride. We are eager to enter this new creative chapter with ‘Big Freedia Means Business’ and we look forward to fans getting to see this unbelievable talent’s true story.”

Executive producers on the show also include Tom Campbell, Freddie Ross Jr. and Paul Mays.

Watch the trailer here: