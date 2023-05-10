BBC Studios Teams With ‘Mood’ Producer Bonafide for Development and Distribution Deal

Bonafide Films, the award-winning production company behind “Mood” and “The Last Post,” has revealed a development and distribution deal with BBC Studios.

As part of the agreement, BBC Studios will invest in Bonafide’s development slate, and will also have first look agreement on distribution rights for all projects.

“Mood,” Nicôle Lecky’s BAFTA and RTS-winning TV adaptation of her acclaimed play, “Superhoe” was a co-commission from BBC and AMC and BBC Studios brokered the co-production deal for Bonafide with AMC and also secured sales to 12 territories internationally. “The Last Post” is by screenwriter Peter Moffatt (“Your Honor”).

In addition to their relationship with Moffatt and Lecky, Bonafide is currently developing projects with Peter Straughan (“Wolf Hall”), Sarah Gavron (“Rocks”), Veronica Gleeson (“Below”), Miranda Bowen (“Killing Eve”), Pete Jackson (“Somewhere Boy”) and Meadhbh McHugh (“Conversations with Friends”). The outfit is also working with emerging talent such as Sharma Walfall, Nas Saraei, Ellie Kendrick and Adam Bennett-Lea, who has been mentored by Bonafide after winning the Channel 4 and New Writing North New Writers Scheme.

Margery Bone, managing director, Bonafide Films, said: “In a highly competitive market, it’s distinctive stories by incredible talents that cut through to audiences and we’re delighted that BBC Studios shares our vision and drive. This investment builds on our existing relationship and hugely expands on our ambitions for the future, for which we can’t wait.”

Mark Linsey, president, scripted, BBC Studios Productions, added: “Bonafide Films produce talent-led dramas of exceptional quality and we are thrilled to be partnering with them on development and distribution.”

Tom Dunbar, executive producer, Bonafide Films, said: “We have some amazing projects with brilliantly talented writers on the slate and, with the support of the excellent BBC Studios team, our aim is to accelerate the company to the next level.”