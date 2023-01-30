BBC Series ‘Boiling Point’ Reveals Full Cast, Commences Filming

Filming has begun in Manchester, U.K., on “Boiling Point,” the five-part BBC series that follows on from the award-winning film of the same name.

The one shot film followed head chef Andy (Stephen Graham), who wrangles his team on the busiest day of the year. The series picks up six months on from where the film left off and sees sous chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as head chef at her own restaurant, with many of Andy’s original team alongside her. As the pressure mounts to keep the restaurant full, Carly begins to feel the magnitude of responsibility that comes with running her own place.

As previously revealed, Robinson, Graham and Hannah Walters will reprise their roles from the multi award-winning film. They will be joined by the film’s co-stars Ray Panthaki, Gary Lamont, Áine Rose Daly, Taz Skylar, Daniel Larkai, Stephen McMillan, Hannah Traylen and Izuka Hoyle.

Joining them are new cast members Stephen Odubola, Shaun Fagan, Joel MacCormack and Ahmed Malek. BAFTA award-winner Cathy Tyson joins the cast as Carly’s mother and emerging talent Missy Haysom makes their television debut.

The film scored four BAFTA nominations and 11 BIFA nominations. It won four BIFA wins and four Taormina Film Festival Awards.

The series reunites the film’s co-writer and director Philip Barantini, who will direct episodes one, two and five and co-writer James Cummings, alongside the film’s producers, Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli who all serve as executive producers with Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham.

Mounia Akl (“Costa Brava, Lebanon”) will direct episodes three and four and Graham Drover is the series producer. Dan Caden is the co-writer on episode two, Alex Tenenbaum and Nathaniel Stevens are the writers of episode three and Grace Ofori-Attah is the writer of episode five.

Rebecca Ferguson is executive producer and commissioner for the BBC.

BBC Studios is handling international distribution.