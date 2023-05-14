‘Bad Sisters’ BAFTA Winner Sharon Horgan Joins WGA Strike: ‘All of My U.S. Projects Are in a Pile Now’

“Bad Sisters” co-creator Sharon Horgan is actively participating in the ongoing WGA strike.

The Apple TV+ series won drama series at the BAFTA TV Awards in London on Sunday. During her acceptance speech Horgan thanked “all our writers” because it all begins and ends with the writers, so we’re in solidarity to our WGA brothers and sisters.”

Later, speaking at the winners press conference backstage, Horgan confirmed that all her U.S. projects are on hold at the moment. “All of my U.S. projects are just like in a pile now,” Horgan said.

Anne-Marie Duff, who won the supporting actress BAFTA for “Bad Sisters,” celebrated the current “extraordinary age of television.”

Speaking at the winners’ press conference shortly after winning the award, Duff said: “We’re living through an extraordinary age of television. That is the area where people are taking the most risks, definitely the writing. But sometimes it feels a bit overwhelming – there’s so much quality content to view, of isn’t there? We’re just spoilt for choice. And certainly as actors, because there’s so much interesting writing.”

Speaking about the show’s reception, Duff said: “You make something you throw out there and you never know how it will land. And we’ve had the most extraordinary responses from lots of different kinds of audiences.”

Talking about her costar Claes Bang, Duff said: “We had such a ride together, the two of us, he is extraordinary and mad and brilliant. He made me laugh my head off every day. He takes his work so seriously, he’s such an intelligent, interesting actor.”