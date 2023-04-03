Fire Breaks Out of U.K. Sets of Amazon’s ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Report

A fire broke out on Monday on the U.K. sets of Amazon Studios’ “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power,” according to reports.

Plumes of smoke were seen billowing at Bray Studios in Windsor where the second season of the Amazon Studios series is being filmed.

Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service told the U..K.’s Metro newspaper: “At 12:26pm on Monday, 3 April, we received reports of a fire at Bray Studios near Windsor. At this time, Royal Berkshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Bracknell, Slough and Maidenhead Fire Stations have been sent to the scene. Upon arrival, crews discovered a fire in a single storey warehouse. Firefighters remain at the scene of the incident. Further updates will be provided when available.”

Variety has reached out to Amazon for comment.

The fantasy series based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien and reportedly the most expensive television series ever made, premiered last year on Amazon Prime Video. The second season is expected to stream in 2024.

The fire is the second incident this year to have taken place on the sets of the show. On March 21, a horse suffered cardiac arrest ahead of rehearsals. Amazon Studios released a statement confirming the situation on Sunday morning.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm that a production horse died on 21st March,” an Amazon spokesperson said. “The incident took place in the morning whilst the horse was being exercised prior to rehearsals. The trainer was not in costume and filming had yet to commence. Both a veterinarian and a representative of the American Humane Association were present at the time. The independent necropsy has confirmed that the horse died of cardiac failure.”