Adam Driver, Penelope Cruz, Julianne Moore, Natalie Portman Star as Sky Cinema Boosts 2023 Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Mann’s “Ferrari,” starring Adam Driver and Penelope Cruz and Todd Haynes’ “May December,” starring Oscar winners Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman, are among the new titles added to the Sky Cinema 2023 original films slate.

The slate also includes “Bonus Track,” a coming-of-age queer love story created by Josh O’Connor and Michael Gilbert, starring Susan Wokoma, Jack Davenport and Alison Sudol.

The titles are in addition to previously announced films including political thriller “The Independent,” starring Jodie Turner-Smith and Brian Cox; Zach Braff’s life affirming drama “A Good Person,” starring Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; and “Lee,” following a fashion model who became war correspondent, starring Kate Winslet.

Sky Cinema also revealed a trailer for “The Portable Door,” featuring Sam Neill and Christoph Waltz. The film follows a pair of interns who begin working at a mysterious London who become steadily aware that their employers are anything but conventional and soon discover the true agenda of the vast corporation where they work.

Sky Cinema customers will have access to some 100 Sky original films in 2023. The films will also be available on streamer Now.

“A Good Person,” “Ferrari,” “May December” and “Lee” will receive U.K. theatrical releases. “A Good Person” will land in U.K. cinemas in March, ahead of premiering on Sky Cinema and Now in April.

Julia Stuart, director of original films at Sky, said: “From a Jim Henson fantasy adventure that promises you pure escapism to a gut-wrenching drama about Lee Miller’s life starring the masterful Kate Winslet, our Sky original offering on Sky Cinema truly has something for everyone. We’re hugely excited to share with you a whole host of exclusive content from our 2023 slate.”

Watch the trailer for “The Portable Door” here: