Women in Animation, GLAAD Look to ‘Break the Box’ With Gender and Leadership Focused Annecy Summit

Academy-Award winner Vicky Jenson, Cartoon Saloon co-founder Nora Twomey, “Nimona” graphic novel creator N.D. Stevenson, Paramount Animation chief Ramsey Naito and acclaimed animator Anna Ginsburg will leave outdated paradigms in the dust at this year’s Women in Animation World Summit at the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival.

Organized in collaboration with LGBTQ+ media advocacy organization GLAAD, the seventh annual WIA World Summit will run as a daylong symposium on Monday, June 12, heralding new leadership, calling for creative risk-taking and celebrating diversity – in terms of stories told and those who tell them – with a number of panels and conversations united under a shared banner called, ‘Break the Box: Redefining Gender and Leadership.’

“Breaking the gender boxes we’ve all been put into at some point in our lives is critical to moving toward gender justice and equity,” says Women in Animation secretary Julie Ann Crommett, “We must collectively, across gender identities, question how we define a ‘good leader’ or ‘who can do what job in animation’ or ‘how we express ourselves,’ so we can achieve true equity and a better, more prosperous industry for all.”

“I’m so excited to be joining WIA for a day full of impactful conversations on gender and storytelling,” adds GLAAD director of research and analysis Megan Townsend, who will kick off the day with an educational session unpacking gender assumptions.

“As we see an increase in anti-LGBTQ bills here in the U.S., authentic and inclusive storytelling is more impactful than ever in both combatting disinformation and uplifting our voices,” Townsend continues. “The inclusive animated films and series highlighted at Annecy and through WIA’s work will be seen by audiences of all ages across the world and can spark conversations that accelerate acceptance for families of all kinds.”

Subsequent sessions will focus on storytelling and team building, while Oscar-winning “Shrek” director Vicky Jenson will take part in a panel meant to reframe stale conceptions of risk and reward. The day will close with a fireside chat that weaves the forum’s sundry themes into a friendly conversation between Paramount’s Ramsey Naito and Cartoon Saloon’s Nora Twomey.

“We are happy and honored to host the WIA World Summit,” says Annecy director Mickaël Marin, who points towards the wider Annecy 2023 theme of Animation Pride & Diversity. “Once again, the program for this day will be an opportunity to share ideas around the concerns of our time in order to build a better world and a better industry.”