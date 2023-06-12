Indian Regulatory Body Bars ZEE’s Punit Goenka, Subhash Chandra From Holding Management Positions as Sony Merger Looms

India Securities and Exchange Board (SEBI) has banned Zee Entertainment Enterprises (ZEEL) MD and CEO Punit Goenka and chairman emeritus Subhash Chandra from holding any managerial or directorial positions in listed companies.

The suspension is while SEBI carries out investigations into allegations of insider trading. On Thursday, SEBI, which is set up to “protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of and to regulate the securities market” issued an interim order naming Goenka and Chandra as “noticees.” The detailed 16-page notice, of which Variety has obtained a copy, makes multiple reference to “siphoning” of funds.

“It was ZEEL’s own funds which was rotated through multiple layers to finally end in ZEEL’s account. The Noticees have attempted to ride piggyback on the success of ZEEL, the flagship company of Essel Group, to bankroll the Associate Entities, which are owned and controlled by them,” the notice states.

“The prima facie findings against the Noticees warrant a detailed investigation by SEBI to unravel the true and complete picture. Accordingly, SEBI has initiated a detailed investigation in the matter, which is currently in progress,” the notice adds.

“The intent behind the related party transactions was clearly not in the best interest of ZEEL. What is also amply clear is that structures and processes were not in place in the Company that could control such irresponsible behaviour and hold to account such individuals. ZEEL is the flagship Company of the Essel Group. It appears as if it was used like a piggy bank by the Noticees,” the notice says.

The order, signed by SEBI’s Ashwani Bhatia, says that there is a “prima facie case of Mr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Punit Goenka having abused their position as directors/KMPs of a listed company for siphoning off funds for their own benefit. Further, although the Promoter Family is only holding 3.99% shares in ZEEL, Mr. Subhash Chandra and Mr. Punit Goenka continue to be at the helm of affairs of ZEEL. Considering the above, I am of the opinion that, while the investigation is still underway, their continuation as a director/Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries is likely to be prejudicial to the interest of those companies, particularly its investors.”

“The Noticees shall cease to hold the position of a director or a Key Managerial Personnel in any listed company or its subsidiaries until further orders,” the order adds.

ZEEL must place the order before their board of directors within seven days and Goenka and Chandra have 21 days to file their reply/objections.

In 2021, ZEEL and Sony Pictures Networks India (subsequently renamed Culver Max Entertainment) signed definitive agreements to merge the two entities to create an Indian broadcast giant, with Goenka to lead the merged entity as MD and CEO. The merger was pending approval from India’s National Company Law Tribunal. It is not immediately clear how the SEBI order will affect the process.

Sony had recently talked up its India expansion plans.

Variety has reached out to ZEEL for comment. Sony India offered no comment.