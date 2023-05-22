‘Twisted Metal,’ ‘Winter King,’ ‘Ten Pound Poms’ Sell Wide for Sony Pictures Television as L.A. Screenings Kick Off

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) has revealed a raft of global sales on “Twisted Metal,” “The Winter King” and “Ten Pound Poms,” which will be screened to international clients this week during the LA Screenings market.

Based on the PlayStation game series and starring Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz, action-comedy drama “Twisted Metal” has sold to India (SonyLIV); New Zealand (TVNZ); Australia (Stan); the Middle East (BeIN); Central and Eastern Europe (HBO and HBO Max) and across sub-Saharan Africa on MNET’s Showmax. The series will have its world premiere on Peacock in the U.S. on June 27.

“The Winter King,” the King Arthur tale based on the novels by Bernard Cornwell, produced by SPT-backed Bad Wolf, and co-commissioned by ITVX for the U.K. and MGM+ in the U.S., has been acquired for the Middle East by BeIN, in India (SonyLIV) and in Australia (Stan). The cast includes Iain De Caestecker, Ellie James and Eddie Marsan.

“Ten Pound Poms” is based on events in 1956, where a group of Brits responded to an emigration advertisement that promised a prosperous new life in Australia for just £10 (then $28), where they became known as Ten Pound Poms. The drama, produced by SPT-backed Eleven and starring Michelle Keegan and Warren Brown, follows one family as they arrive in Sydney to find that life down under is a far cry from what they were sold. The series launched on BBC One in the U.K. and on Stan Australia on May 14, and has been sold in France (OCS), India (SonyLIV) and New Zealand (TVNZ).

SPT will also be screening psychological thriller “The Killing Kind” (Paramount+ U.K.) and a slate of upcoming projects including “High Country” (Foxtel Australia) from SPT-backed Curio Pictures; medical drama “Doc”; and “Outlander” spin-off “Blood Of My Blood”; and preview African high school-set coming-of-age spy drama “Classified,” which will launch in the U.S. on Freevee this fall.

Mike Wald, executive VP distribution and networks, Sony Pictures Television, said: “At a time when everyone is looking for content that stands apart, clients acknowledge there is nothing else out there like ‘Twisted Metal,’ and we are seeing a clear void in the market for a sweeping epic drama like ‘The Winter King.’ We are looking forward to announcing more sales on those series imminently and to provide our clients an early look at some of the other projects in the pipeline.”