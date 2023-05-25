London’s West End Theaters to Dim Lights in Memory of Tina Turner

Theaters in London’s West End will dim their lights at 7pm local time on Thursday in memory of Tina Turner, who died on Wednesday.

Hannah Essex, co-chief executive of the Society of London Theatre and U.K. Theatre, said: “The theatre world pays tribute to the immense talent and impact of Tina Turner. She has inspired countless generations through not only her pioneering music career, but her ability to break down barriers in the face of adversity. She will be greatly missed.”

“Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” is currently playing at the Aldwych Theatre, located in the heart of the West End, London’s theatre district.