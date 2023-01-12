‘The Family Man’ Writer Suparn Varma Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

India’s Suparn Varma, one of the writers and directors of Amazon Prime Video’s smash hit series “The Family Man,” has signed with CAA for representation.

Formerly a journalist, Varma began his career in film writing crime drama “Chhal” (2002), starring Kay Kay Menon and Prashant Narayanan, for director Hansal Mehta. Other early writing credits include Rohit Shetty’s thriller “Zameen” (2003) starring Ajay Devgn, drama romance “Janasheen” (2003) for cult filmmaker Feroz Khan and Sanjay F. Gupta’s crime drama “Karam” (2005) starring John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Varma made his directorial debut with thriller “Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005), starring Feroz Khan, Fardeen Khan and Kay Kay Menon. His next film as director was thriller “Acid Factory” (2009) featuring Irrfan Khan and Manoj Bajpayee and he went on to direct horror “Aatma” (2013), starring Bipasha Basu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

In the streaming space, Varma wrote Netflix’s comedy crime drama “Hasmukh,” headlined by Vir Das and Ranvir Shorey. In 2019, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K.’s spy thriller “The Family Man,” starring Manoj Bajpayee, proved to be a massive success for Amazon Prime Video. Varma wrote and directed several episodes of season 2, which began streaming in 2021 and made a powerhouse addition to the cast in the shape of Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Varma won several awards for his work on “The Family Man,” including original screenplay and the critics award for best director at India’s Filmfare streaming awards. He is attached to write and direct multiple episodes of the show’s third season.

Varman was the showrunner and director of the Indian adaptation of “The Good Wife” for Disney+ Hotstar, and co-directed “Rana Naidu,” the Indian adaptation of “Ray Donovan,” for Netflix India.

He recently launched his own production company Andromeda Films and continues to be represented in India by Collective Artists Network.