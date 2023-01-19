Sofia Helin, Shelley Conn, Kevin McNally, Jason Wong Join Season 3 Cast of Amazon Freevee’s ‘Alex Rider’

Season 3 of Amazon Freevee’s spy thriller series “Alex Rider” is in production in the U.K. and Malta.

Cast members Otto Farrant, Stephen Dillane, Vicky McClure, Brenock O’Connor, Ronkẹ Adékọluẹ́jọ́, and Marli Siu return. Joining them are Sofia Helin (“The Bridge”), Shelley Conn (“Bridgerton”), Kevin McNally (“The Crown”) and Jason Wong (“Strangers”).

Produced by Eleventh Hour Films and distributed worldwide by Sony Pictures Television, “Alex Rider” is based on the bestselling book franchise written by Anthony Horowitz, which has sold more than 20 million copies worldwide. The series follows Alex, a teenager who has unknowingly been trained since childhood for the dangerous world of espionage.

Adapted by Guy Burt from “Scorpia,” the fifth Alex Rider novel, season 3 sets the teenage spy on the trail of his greatest enemy: the elusive criminal network known as Scorpia. Alex embarks on a personal mission to destroy Scorpia once and for all.

Horowitz serves as an executive producer alongside Eleventh Hour’s Jill Green and Eve Gutierrez, series writer Guy Burt, director Andreas Prochaska and actor Otto Farrant.

Established in 2010, Eleventh Hour Films recently revealed announced a major new reimagining of Ian Rankin’s Rebus novels for Viaplay. The company also adapted Horowitz’s bestselling novel “Magpie Murders” as a six-part drama starring Lesley Manville for PBS Masterpiece and BritBox U.K. The property, and its sequel “Moonflower Murders,” has found a new home in the BBC. Together with Boatrocker and Luti Media, Eleventh Hour is in post-production on “Robyn Hood,” a Canadian-set contemporary reimagining of the British legend for Corus. Eleventh Hour Films’ other productions include “Foyle’s War,” “Safe House” and “Collision.”