SkyShowtime Takes Aim at Europe With HBO Max Title Acquisitions

Europe-focused streamer SkyShowtime has acquired exclusive European rights for 21 local series from Warner Bros. Discovery, including some of HBO Max’s shows from the region, following a competitive process.

The deal gives SkyShowtime 168 episodes, or over 150 hours, of new and previously aired original programming. Financial terms were not disclosed.

New shows as part of the deal, which will be branded as SkyShowtime Originals, include “ID” (Finland and Sweden), “The Winner” (Czechia and Slovakia) and “Warszawianka” (Poland). SkyShowtime will also premiere the second season of “Por H o Por B,” (Spain), the first season of which will also be on the service.

Other shows that recently premiered on HBO Max and are now moving to SkyShowtime include “Beartown” (Sweden), “Beforeigners” (Norway), “Kamikaze” (Denmark), “Lust” (Sweden) and “The Informant” (Hungary). SkyShowtime will have the option to acquire worldwide rights on any renewed shows as well as the option to order new seasons for several shows.

In addition, multiple seasons of 12 series from HBO Max will be available exclusively on SkyShowtime beginning in March, including “Czech It Out!” (Czechia), “Foodie Love” (Spain), “Hackerville” (Romania), “No Activity” (Spain), “One True Singer” (Romania), “Pray, Obey, Kill” (Sweden), “Ruxx” (Romania), “Success” (Croatia), “Todo Lo Otro” (Spain), “The Sleepers” (Czechia), “Tuff Money” (Romania) and “Welcome to Utmark” (Norway).

All of the acquired shows will be available to SkyShowtime subscribers across all of its 22 markets.

SkyShowtime CEO Monty Sarhan said: “This is a landmark deal for SkyShowtime, giving us an immediate foothold in the original programming space well ahead of plan. As a streaming service created specifically for Europe, SkyShowtime is committed to consumers in our markets. Local programming is an important part of our strategy, and we are pleased to be the home for these new series, as well as popular shows that resonated with audiences across the Nordics, Central and Eastern Europe, and Spain.”

Jon Farrar, head of programming at SkyShowtime, added: “Local original programming has always been a key part of our content proposition. We are thrilled to announce this first step in our original programming strategy. We are uniquely dedicated to our markets and look forward to working with local writers and producers to bring even more authentic stories to our subscribers.”

Currently in 12 European markets, SkyShowtime first launched in September in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden, followed by launches in the Netherlands and Portugal in November. In December, the streaming service launched in Bosnia & Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia. It will launch in its remaining markets of Albania, Andorra, Czechia, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Slovakia and Spain in Q1 2023.

In 2022, as revealed by Variety, HBO Max had ceased producing European originals as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s post-merger plans.