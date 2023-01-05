Prince Harry Says Prince William Physically Attacked Him in New Book: Report

Prince Harry has described an attack on him by his brother William, Prince of Wales, in his upcoming autobiography “Spare,” according to The Guardian, which claims to have seen a copy of the book.

According to the publication, which quotes the book, Harry says that the siblings’ relationship fell apart because he married Meghan Markle.

During a confrontation in 2019, William called Meghan “difficult”, “rude” and “abrasive,” Harry says, also describing it as a “parroting of the press narrative” about Markle, The Guardian reports. The confrontation reached the point, Harry writes per The Guardian, where William “grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and… knocked me to the floor,”

“The extraordinary scene, which Harry says resulted in visible injury to his back, is one of many in ‘Spare,’ which will be published worldwide next week and is likely to spark a serious furore for the British royal family,” writes The Guardian.

The book has been closely guarded so far and no excerpts have been officially released to any media outlets.

The incident described in the book took place at Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace. William wanted to discuss “the whole rolling catastrophe” of their relationship but was already “piping hot” when he arrived, Harry writes in the book. William’s complaints about Meghan led to a shouting match between the brothers and they exchanged insults before William said he was trying to help.

“Harry said: “Are you serious? Help me? Sorry – is that what you call this? Helping me?,” The Guardian quotes from the book and goes on to report that matters escalated after Harry gave William a glass of water in the kitchen and said “Willy, I can’t speak to you when you’re like this.”

“He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out,” Harry writes.

Harry and Markle starred in Netflix’s explosive documentary “Harry & Meghan” that began streaming from Dec. 2022.