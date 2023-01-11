‘Peaky Blinders’ Producer Caryn Mandabach Hires Nicole Finnan as MD, Susan Waddell Stepping Down

“Peaky Blinders” producer Caryn Mandabach Productions (CMP) has appointed Nicole Finnan as its new managing director, reporting into founder and chief executive Caryn Mandabach.

Finnan’s role will encompass business strategy and oversight of the development and production teams.

Susan Waddell is step down from her role as managing director at CMP but will remain in the business part-time for a smooth transition.

Finnan was previously MD at Eleventh Hour Films where she managed the sale of a minority stake of the Company to Sony Pictures Television. She has also held commercial and finance director roles at Ruby Film and Television and Ecosse Films.

The sixth and final season of “Peaky Blinders” was broadcast on the BBC and streamed on Netflix. The franchise has expanded with the launch of theater production “Peaky Blinders: The Rise” in Camden, London, which has been an audience favorite, and live dance show from Rambert, “Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby,” which opened in Birmingham in Sept. 2022, and will be touring widely in the U.K. in 2023.

Mandabach said: “Nicole has a wealth of experience and knowledge of the TV and film industry, and an incredibly impressive track record. I am thrilled to welcome her to the company, and so excited that she will be spearheading the next chapter in our growth.”

Finnan added: “I am absolutely delighted to be joining the talented, creative team at Caryn Mandabach Productions and look forward to working with Caryn and Jamie [creative director Jamie Glazebrook] to take the company to the next level.”