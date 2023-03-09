Mae Muller to Represent U.K. at Eurovision Song Contest With ‘I Wrote A Song’

Singer-songwriter Mae Muller will represent the U.K. at the 67th Eurovision Song Contest with “I Wrote A Song.”

Mae Muller co-wrote “I Wrote A Song” with Brit-nominated songwriter Lewis Thompson (David Guetta, Joel Corry and Raye’s “Bed”) and Karen Poole, who has written for Kylie Minogue, Lily Allen, David Guetta and Alisha’s Attic.

Muller supported Little Mix on their 2019 stadium tour, scored millions of YouTube views and landed a top 10 U.S. chart hit with her platinum selling single “Better Days,” which she performed on NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

The singer-songwriter is signed to Capitol Records U.K., which is part of Universal Music Group. In 2022, Muller was was nominated at the MTV EMAs and VMAs. Since then her music has reached over two billion streams and 5.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Muller said: ”I’m so excited to participate in Eurovision this year and represent the U.K. I’ve loved watching Eurovision all my life, so to compete in such a massive music competition is simply brilliant. I’m a huge fan of so many of the artists that have found success at Eurovision, from ABBA to Måneskin. Sam Ryder was so amazing last year and proved the U.K. can be back on the left-hand side of the leader board. I wrote the song ‘I Wrote A Song’ a few months ago when I was going through a hard time and wanted to feel empowered about relationships, so for it to be chosen for this year’s U.K. Eurovision song is honestly a dream.”

Muller was chosen following an extensive search headed by 2023 Eurovision partners, the global music management and publishing company TaP Music.

TaP Music co-founders Ben Mawson and Ed Millett said: “We have always been fans of Mae for her voice, songs and star charisma, and when we heard ‘I Wrote A Song,’ we were really taken by its impactful message – ‘songs as a form of therapy’ (a great message for the biggest song contest in the world) alongside its playful tone and up-tempo fun production. From the moment we met Mae, we knew she would be an incredible ambassador for the U.K. at Eurovision. Alongside her abundant talent, she has the most wonderfully warm and fun personality and expressed positivity and excitement about the opportunity to represent the U.K.. We are super excited to work with Mae, EMI and her management company Modest! on supporting Mae to get another great result at Eurovision.”

The contest will take place in Liverpool in May on behalf of Ukraine.