Lenny Henry and Russell T Davies’ ‘Three Little Birds’: First Look Images Unveiled (EXCLUSIVE)

The first look images from Lenny Henry’s “Three Little Birds,” executive produced by “It’s a Sin” creator Russell T Davies, have been unveiled.

The series stars Rochelle Neil (“The Nevers”), Yazmin Belo (“What Just Happened”) and Saffron Coomber (“Tracey Beaker Returns”). Designed as a celebration of immigration, community and the strength of Black womanhood, the series is inspired by the stories of Henry’s mother. Set in 1957, it follows sisters Leah (Neil) and Chantrelle (Coomber) and their virtuous, bible-loving acquaintance, Hosanna (Belo), as they board a cruise ship from Jamaica bound for a new life in Britain. Once they reach they discover that life is not smooth sailing but are determined to succeed and overcome the many obstacles of integration and build a new life in Britain.

Yazmin Belo

The cast also includes Bobby Gordon (“Hollyoaks”), Arthur Darvill (“The Sandman”) and Beth Hayes (“Black Mirror”).

Charles McDougall, Yero Timi Biu and Darcia Martin will direct two episodes each and Henry, Lucy Bedford, Kate Crowe, Charles McDougall and Angela Ferreira serve as executive producers alongside Davies, with Stella Nwimo producing.

Saffron Coomber

“Three Little Birds” was commissioned for ITV by head of drama, Polly Hill, working alongside Nana Hughes who is overseeing production for ITV. Tiger Aspect Productions produces the six-part drama, written by Lenny Henry and guest episode writers Carol Russell and Avril Russell, in association with his production company Douglas Road Productions. Both companies are part of the Banijay U.K. group. The series is co-produced by BritBox International, with Diederick Santer as executive producer. Banijay Rights handle international distribution.

The series is coming to ITV and ITVX this fall and BritBox International in the U.S., Canada, Australia, South Africa and Nordic markets in 2024.