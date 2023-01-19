‘Lego Masters’ Creator Tuesday’s Child Takes Majority Stake in ‘Singletown’ Producer Interstellar

Tuesday’s Child, format creators of the ​award-winning “Lego Masters,” has acquired a controlling stake in London-based indie Interstellar.

Interstellar was founded in 2020 by managing director David Williams and creative director Jamie Ormerod and has produced several hit shows including “Singletown” for ITV2, “Question Team” for Dave and “Show Me The Honey!” for CBBC.

Interstellar also creates multi-platform and social media-first content for brands like Channel 4, Instagram and Lucozade. In the pipeline for 2023 are a multi-platform relationship series for a major broadcaster and an animated comedy format in advanced development.

The deal will see Williams and Ormerod continue to helm the company from its base in London, with Tuesday’s Child founder and CEO Karen Smith working with Interstellar to accelerate its growth and development.

Tuesday’s Child will support Interstellar’s slate of comedy, reality and entertainment shows in the U.K. and internationally, and will provide access to its own production bases in London, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Tuesday’s Child has also created and produced five seasons of “The Hit List” for BBC One; ​”Queens For The Night” for ITV1; two seasons of “Killer Camp,” for ITV2 and The CW; ​four seasons of “Guessable?” for Comedy Central; ​and three seasons of the RTS winning “Extraordinary Escapes with Sandi Toksvig.”

Karen Smith, CEO and managing director at Tuesday’s Child, said: “Under David and Jamie’s leadership, Interstellar has had remarkable success in just three short years. We share a vision for high quality, high energy content and I look forward to welcoming them to the Tuesday’s Child family and achieving even greater success in the coming years.”

David Williams and Jamie Ormerod added: “We’ve long admired everything that Karen and her team at Tuesday’s Child have achieved. Having worked with Karen on a number of projects over the years, we know it will be a great fit and the start of an exciting next chapter for Interstellar. With a growing slate of original formats, now is the perfect time for us to propel the company forward and Karen’s passion and expertise will be invaluable in helping us do just that.”

Interstellar will continue to work with Greenbird, the incubator and accelerator business that currently provides services to both parties.