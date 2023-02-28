Keshet International Boards Israeli Thriller ‘Trust No One’ From Ron Leshem/Amit Cohen, Among New Scripted Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

Keshet International (KI) is set to hit the London TV Screenings with a raft of new shows, including “Trust No One,” a new Israeli thriller by Ron Leshem (“Euphoria”), Amit Cohen (“False Flag”) and Daniel Amsel (“MICE”). Other titles on Keshet’s roster include season 2 of “Line in the Sand,” as well as “A Body That Works.” These will be presented at a live event hosted for drama buyers on Wednesday as part of the London TV Screenings.

“Trust No One,” which is set to roll out on Keshet 12 later this year, is directed by Ofir Lobel (“A Wonderful Country”) and is headlined by Yehuda Levi (“A Body That Works,” “Fire Dance”).

Levi stars as Itamar, the youngest ever director of the most powerful intelligence agency in Israel who has forged a career by recruiting and handling well-connected informants. He is now faced with the worst crisis of his life: Itamar is being framed as the source of a cyber security leak. Totally isolated and no longer able to trust anyone, Itamar is forced to use the kind of morally questionable espionage tools he has always opposed to clear his name and save his agents’ lives – exposing a world where any smartphone, CCTV camera and digital device can be hacked.

Keshet International will also launch sales on Kuma Studios’ “A Body that Works” which will compete at this year’s Series Mania. The intimate drama stars Rotem Sela (“The Baker and the Beauty”) and Levi as a childless couple who enlist the help of a surrogate (Gal Malaka). Lior Raz (“Fauda”) also stars.

Penned by Shira Hadad (“Wisdom of the Crowd”) and Dror Mishani (“Wisdom of the Crowd”) and directed by Shay Capon (“The Writer”), the eight-part relationship drama recently premiered on Keshet 12 to rave reviews and sparked a national debate about fertility, family and the autonomy of women’s bodies. The show has also garnered strong ratings, building audiences week by week, something that rarely happens in Israel.

A Body That Works Credit: Keshet International

“On the day that we officially launch Keshet 12’s ‘A Body that Works’ to buyers in London, following its incredible debut in Israel, we are thrilled to be able share details of the rest of Keshet’s slate of eight dramas for the global market,” said Kelly Wright, KI’s managing director of distribution. Wright said “‘Trust No One’ has all the key ingredients you’ve come to expect from a high-stakes Israeli thriller – secrets, lies, and spies.”

Keshet International is also bowing sales on the second season of “Line in the Sand,” the hit crime drama created by Yuval Yefet and Rotem Shamir. Produced by Koda Communications, the modern-day Western series pulled record ratings in Israel and has traveled to a dozen territories, including Australia (Paramount+), Brazil (Globosat), Belgium (BeTV), Germany (RTL Crime), Indonesia (Mola TV), Italy (Mola TV), Spain (Filmin), and the U.K. (Mola TV).

Season 2 follows the ex-cops who are being released from prison and find out that a new criminal kingpin is in place. Alon (Tsahi Halevi, “Fauda”) and his team are keen to get back to work making Nahariya’s streets safe – but their criminal records prevent them being reinstated, forcing them to go undercover to bring down the new gang from the inside. Without the protection of their police badges or weapons, Alon and his team find themselves crossing that line in the sand again, but this time without any safety net at all.

“This new season of our successful crime drama ‘Line in the Sand’ is even bigger, bolder, and more entertaining than the first,” said Wright. “We’re confident this new crop of Keshet dramas will prove as popular as those that have come before them,” the executive continued.

The rest of Keshet 12’s roster of new shows include an untitled murder mystery series, the relationship drama “Lovesick” (working title), an Agatha Christie-style crime drama called “Murder at the Dead Sea” (working title), “Unconditional” (working title), an international thriller based on true events, as well as the military thriller “Untitled Legal Drama” (working title).