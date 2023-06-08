Kerri-Anne Donaldson, ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Star, Dies at 38

Kerri-Anne Donaldson, who participated in “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2014, has died. She was 38.

Donaldson’s older sister Cara posted the news on her Facebook page. “My heart hurts and my world has just collapsed around me. My beautiful baby sister is no longer with us and I don’t know how to process it. I love you Kerri, you’re my best friend, we were inseparable and right now I don’t know how to fill the void. Be peaceful and hold Nan tight,” Cara Donaldson wrote.

A cause of death was not provided.

Donaldson was one of the dance group Kings and Queens, which reached the semi-finals of Seasong 8 of “Britain’s Got Talent” in 2014.

Tributes have been pouring in for Donaldson. The International Dance Teachers Association (IDTA) posted: “Everyone at the IDTA is deeply saddened to hear of the loss of Kerri-Anne Donaldson. A talented dancer, teacher and choreographer who was so loved in the world of dance. Our thoughts are with Colin, Jacqui and Cara, the rest of her family and many friends at this difficult time.”

“Strictly Come Dancing” star Kevin Clifton posted on Instagram: “I’ve known Kerri since we were kids and she was always the loveliest girl. A friend and a dance partner. I’m glad we got to dance together this xmas. And that the whole cast of Strictly Ballroom got to work with you in rehearsals. RIP”

Another “Strictly Come Dancing” star, Neil Jones, posted: “Kerri Anne Donaldson- remember that name and please never forget it because it belongs to a woman who loved to dance, create and perform, she had the cheekiest laugh and a heart of gold, she hated getting in the car with me, but would always listen to my crazy ideas, we shared so many moments and stories and she was always the voice of reason. Kerri you were my friend and like my big sister.”