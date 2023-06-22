‘Jerry Maguire,’ ‘Stuart Little’ Star Jonathan Lipnicki Joins ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ Company Buffalo 8 as Executive Producer (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor and producer Jonathan Lipnicki has joined production, post-production and distribution company Buffalo 8 as an executive producer.

Lipnicki made a mark with his performance alongside Tom Cruise in “Jerry Maguire,” before becoming the lead in the family franchise “Stuart Little.” He will soon be seen in the upcoming TBS show “The Joe Schmo Show,” Peter Pardini’s film “Man Goes on Rant” and Britt Robertson-led film “The Re-Education of Molly Singer.”

Lipnicki will play a key role in packaging and project development within Buffalo 8’s EP services division, identifying storytelling opportunities and bringing together top-tier talent based on his extensive relationships spanning Hollywood studio films through to the independent sector.

Founded in 2010 by Luke Taylor and Matthew Helderman, Buffalo 8’s credits include Netflix original film “Rodney King,” directed by Spike Lee, “Little Men” from director Ira Sachs, which played at Sundance and Berlin and Netflix documentary series hit “Conversations With a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes,” directed by Joe Berlinger.

Adam Harris Engelhard, head of production and EP services at Buffalo 8, said: “Jonathan Lipnicki is a true talent and an excellent addition to our team. His passion for the industry, combined with his extensive knowledge and track record, make him the perfect fit for our EP services division. We are excited to have him on board, and we look forward to collaborating on groundbreaking projects together.”

Lipnicki added: “I’m elated to be part of Buffalo 8 and its dynamic team. I’ve always been passionate about storytelling and working behind the scenes to bring captivating projects to life. Buffalo 8’s dedication to quality content and its commitment to supporting filmmakers align perfectly with my goals. I’m looking forward to contributing to the company’s success and help create compelling narratives that resonate with audiences.”